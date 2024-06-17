MAGA hat and Stephen King
Politics

Stephen King only needs 13 words to both explain and incinerate the MAGA agenda

It's the scariest thing King's ever written.
William Kennedy
William Kennedy
Published: Jun 17, 2024 04:41 pm

Stephen King clearly has a way with words. But in a recent tweet, he summed up the predicament MAGA Republicans have us in as far as the 2024 presidential election using just 13 words, and what he said is terrifying in its simplicity.

King is no fan of Donald Trump, so it should come as no surprise he swiped at the former president, once again seeking the Oval Office. Not long before the brief MAGA tweet, King also lit up Trump’s recent campaign speech about sharks and batteries, noting Trump sounded like ” … [Y]our senile uncle at the dinner table after he has that third drink.”

Among other controversial aspects of Trump’s legacy, he instigated the January 6, 2021 insurrection in Washington to overthrow the 2020 election. About a week after King’s sharks post, he posted again, noting that no matter how the election turns out, MAGA has reason to doubt the results, implying that’s just how Trump planned it.

If Biden wins, the 2024 election results will be doubted

via Stephen King/X

On June 16, Stephen King, author of the 500,000-word novel The Stand, summed up America’s political predicament better than anyone when he wrote on X: “If Repubs win, the election was fair. If they lose, it was rigged.”

King’s outspoken opposition to Trump has seemingly attracted MAGA trolls to his feed, based on all the “whataboutism” in the comments. For example, Hakim wrote, “Steve, same thing in the inverse. Al Gore, Hillary Clinton, and Stacey Abrams all complain to this day,” Sure, Dems have complained about election results in the past, too, but a war of words is a far cry from inviting your followers to raid the Capitol like Trump did.

Plenty agreed with King’s assessment, however, like Justice Now who responded, “According to felon Trump everything he loses is RIGGED!” And Todd added, “That sounds about right! 🙂 If elections are truly rigged why do the Republicans have the majority in the House? Those results they had no issues with. The hypocrisy is beyond rich!”

William Kennedy
William Kennedy is a full-time freelance content writer and journalist in Eugene, OR. William covered true crime, among other topics for Grunge.com. He also writes about live music for the Eugene Weekly, where his beat also includes arts and culture, food, and current events. He lives with his wife, daughter, and two cats who all politely accommodate his obsession with Doctor Who and The New Yorker.