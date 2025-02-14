Ted Cruz claims Greenlanders’ standard of living will improve if they join America. Is it true?

If you had told me six months ago that Donald Trump would be president of the United States again and that the Senate would really consider taking Greenland as an American territory, I would have laughed in your face — yet here we are.

In a Senate hearing on the matter of Greenland, Senator Ted Cruz of Texas made a case for the acquisition of the Danish territory, showing just how seriously this idea is being taken in American politics. Trump has mentioned on numerous occasions his desire to absorb Greenland like a gluttonous dictator, and he hasn’t ruled out military force, which has caused quite a panic on both sides.

However, Cruz’s opening statement on the acquisition promises that it’s “not about military force” but rather “diplomacy and shared interests.” Cruz claims “there would be many benefits,” including billions of dollars in investment that would “raise the standard of living.” But is this true? What is the standard of living in Greenland currently like? Can we confidently say that joining America would be an improvement from what it already is? And should that even matter?

Is Ted Cruz telling the truth?

The senator’s promises of a higher living standard in Greenland might be a somewhat tall order, because the standard of living in Greenland is already pretty good. Sure, if we look at the country’s GDP it is lower than you’d expect but it does get large subsidies from Denmark, which make up for it. With that included, it puts it on par and even above many European countries, although it’s still below the U.S. GDP.

Education

Greenland has free education, but that doesn’t necessarily mean the education is better. According to an article from arcticalien.net, “Of the one in seven kids who progress past the mandatory 10 years of primary education, more than 70% require supplementary courses before they can even be accepted for further study.” That being said, the U.S. education system has its own challenges, with American students falling behind in numerous subjects compared to the rest of the world, according to an article from educationonline.

Healthcare

Healthcare in Greenland is also free, so Greenlanders have it pretty good considering the sparsity of the territory and the low tax base that pays for it. It may not be perfect, but it’s difficult to argue the American model is better when last year Luigi Mangione allegedly killed the UnitedHealthcare CEO and received nationwide support.

Cost of living

Cost of living is exceedingly high in Greenland. One Redditor asked inhabitants of the island to explain their day-to-day lives to get a better understanding, and in response another user explained that many citizens rent and will often eat food they catch as opposed to buying food. Many also apparently live paycheck to paycheck. But once again, the U.S. is hardly in a better position with many citizens struggling in the country’s current economic climate.

Security

Another issue facing the territory is one of security. Greenland was a Danish colony until 1953, at which point it became a self-governing territory of Denmark. The indigenous Inuit people, who make up 90% of the population, have indicated a preference for independence, and Greenland’s prime minister has hinted that it could become independent country soon. This would put Greenland in a less advantageous position on the geo-political stage, as it would most likely have to fend for itself. Of course, if it were to join the U.S., it would have the protection that comes with being a potential 51st state.

Any benefits that would come from Greenland joining the U.S. would come at the cost of independence and likely it’s cultural identity, too. Things aren’t perfect there, but it’s difficult to make a compelling case for joining the U.S. when things aren’t great in the States either. Anyway, the territory seems set on independence from Denmark, so it’s hard to imagine the population would vote in favor of becoming a U.S. state even if they were given a referendum.

