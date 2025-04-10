Thanks, Trump! Your tariffs just make SHEIN and Temu unbelievably expensive

Temu promised you could “shop like a billionaire”. Now, thanks to Donald Trump, you’ll need to be an actual billionaire to afford it. Yup, the ongoing trade war with China, which has seen the White House place a crushing 125% tariff on all Chinese goods, with the Chinese putting a reciprocal tariff of 84% on US goods, is also hitting these online stores hard.

Though Trump has already been forced into a humiliating U-turn on other tariffs, China’s refusal to bend the knee means consumers will suffer some serious pain over the coming months. That’s particularly the case for anyone using Shein, Temu, Alibaba, AliExpress, and Amazon Marketplace, all of whom rely on cheap goods from China at low prices.

Trump just nuked Temu and Shein



It will now cost $75 per postal item. On June 1, it will go to $150 per postal item. https://t.co/nNUeBIYjFI — Craig Fuller 🛩🚛🚂⚓️ (@FreightAlley) April 9, 2025

Specifically, sites like Shein and Temu are reliant on what’s known as the “de minimis” loophole, which allows packages valued under $811 to enter the country without paying duty. The trade war means this loophole is now closed, with Trump making an executive order that mandates a 90% tariff (or a flat fee of $75) on shipments worth less than $811. Even worse, that figure will double to $150 after 1 June.

However, you almost certainly won’t be paying those fees, as Temu and Shein will probably simply cease trading in this manner, as nobody in their right mind is paying a $75 import fee for a $10 pair of pants. Plus, stricter customs inspections will slow down shipping, potentially extending delivery by weeks. While consumers in the rest of the world won’t be as affected, it’s likely Shein and Temu will have to raise prices to offset the loss of U.S. business.

Temu and Shein Gurls about to have the worst 4 years of their lives when that $32 dress about to be $155 plus tax https://t.co/ne3RIiSC5D pic.twitter.com/YkeQCIzPSw — Brotagonist (@mrtate87) April 5, 2025

The existence of Shein and Temu is something of a double-edged sword. Yes, it’s nice to have quick access to cheap – sometimes ludicrously cheap – goods. On the flipside, these companies have unambiguously harmed domestic businesses that can’t compete with these rock-bottom prices. For example, Forever 21 directly blamed Shein’s aggressive pricing for its collapse.

Then there’s the ecological impact of “fast fashion” and the flood of cheap plastic goods, many of which aren’t built to last and are destined to end up in landfills sooner rather than later. Maybe the loophole that allowed these Chinese companies to deliver such amazing deals really couldn’t last forever, and we were lucky enough to enjoy them while they were around.

Whatever the case, if you are mad that you don’t have access to Shein and Temu’s incredible deals, you can blame the guy sitting in the Oval Office!

