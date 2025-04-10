Forgot password
U.S. President Donald Trump answers a reporters question during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin in the Oval Office of the White House on April 7, 2025 in Washington, DC. President Trump is meeting with Netanyahu to discuss ongoing efforts to release Israeli hostages from Gaza and newly imposed U.S. tariffs. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images) / CHONGQING, CHINA - OCTOBER 12: A close-up view of a smartphone screen displaying the Temu app with the “Get” button in the App Store on October 12, 2024 in Chongqing, China. (Photo by Cheng Xin/Getty Images)
Photos by Kevin Dietsch/Cheng Xi/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

Thanks, Trump! Your tariffs just make SHEIN and Temu unbelievably expensive

Well, they were fun while they lasted.
David James
David James
|

Published: Apr 10, 2025 05:16 am

Temu promised you could “shop like a billionaire”. Now, thanks to Donald Trump, you’ll need to be an actual billionaire to afford it. Yup, the ongoing trade war with China, which has seen the White House place a crushing 125% tariff on all Chinese goods, with the Chinese putting a reciprocal tariff of 84% on US goods, is also hitting these online stores hard.

Though Trump has already been forced into a humiliating U-turn on other tariffs, China’s refusal to bend the knee means consumers will suffer some serious pain over the coming months. That’s particularly the case for anyone using Shein, Temu, Alibaba, AliExpress, and Amazon Marketplace, all of whom rely on cheap goods from China at low prices.

Specifically, sites like Shein and Temu are reliant on what’s known as the “de minimis” loophole, which allows packages valued under $811 to enter the country without paying duty. The trade war means this loophole is now closed, with Trump making an executive order that mandates a 90% tariff (or a flat fee of $75) on shipments worth less than $811. Even worse, that figure will double to $150 after 1 June.

However, you almost certainly won’t be paying those fees, as Temu and Shein will probably simply cease trading in this manner, as nobody in their right mind is paying a $75 import fee for a $10 pair of pants. Plus, stricter customs inspections will slow down shipping, potentially extending delivery by weeks. While consumers in the rest of the world won’t be as affected, it’s likely Shein and Temu will have to raise prices to offset the loss of U.S. business.

The existence of Shein and Temu is something of a double-edged sword. Yes, it’s nice to have quick access to cheap – sometimes ludicrously cheap – goods. On the flipside, these companies have unambiguously harmed domestic businesses that can’t compete with these rock-bottom prices. For example, Forever 21 directly blamed Shein’s aggressive pricing for its collapse.

Then there’s the ecological impact of “fast fashion” and the flood of cheap plastic goods, many of which aren’t built to last and are destined to end up in landfills sooner rather than later. Maybe the loophole that allowed these Chinese companies to deliver such amazing deals really couldn’t last forever, and we were lucky enough to enjoy them while they were around.

Whatever the case, if you are mad that you don’t have access to Shein and Temu’s incredible deals, you can blame the guy sitting in the Oval Office!

