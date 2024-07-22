‘That would be hilarious’: If Kamala Harris picked this insanely unexpected VP running mate, it would cause the MAGA meltdown of the century

Just like that, President Joe Biden dropped out of the race and Vice President Kamala Harris is the presumptive Democratic nominee in the 2024 Presidential election. One question, however, remains: Who will be Harris’ pick for VP? Based on how things are going, anything might be possible.

With that in mind, former Obama staffer and Crooked Media co-founder Tommy Vietor offered one Harris Veep suggestion in an X post that, while unlikely to happen, would send the MAGA world spinning: Trump’s first-term Veep Mike Pence.

‘The funniest VP selection ever’

Kamala Harris has the chance to make the funniest VP selection ever… pic.twitter.com/SSVNTds1sz — Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) July 21, 2024 via Tommy Vietor/X

In an election cycle marked by chaos and when the only rule is to expect the unexpected in U.S. politics, if Kamala Harris picked Trump’s ex-Vice President Mike Pence, as Tommy Vietor suggested, it would certainly capture headlines and the idea — let’s face it — is pretty funny. (This time around, Trump picked J.D. Vance.) Pence and Harris couldn’t be farther apart on the political spectrum, but one thing’s for sure, Harris would never defend threats to hang her VP, like Trump did.

Clearly, Vietor’s post is a bit of fun, and his followers agreed with comments like “🤣🤣 this is good. Also, you should pitch this concept for a sitcom,” and “I just reported this tweet for shenanigans.” Others offered a few VP suggestions of their own. Boris Johnson, anyone? Johnson was, after all, born in the U.S.

Harris for prez is not a done deal yet

Biden has dropped out and, along with a long list of other Democratic party VIPs, endorsed Kamala Harris’s campaign. She, of course, won’t be the official nominee until the Democratic National Convention, which begins on August 19 in Chicago. Some, including former President Barack Obama, has so far declined to endorse Harris, and called for an open convention.

Should Harris become the official candidate far more realistic choices for her ticket include Pete Buttigieg, California Governor Gavin Newsom, and Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Only time will tell who’ll get the nod, when and if Harris makes her choice.

