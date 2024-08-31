‘That’d be nice. Small things’: Marvel watcher Jeffrey Wright has one simple request for his ideal president, and a current candidate isn’t going to like it

If the MAGA crowd didn’t have double standards, they wouldn’t have any. Donald Trump is a wealthy coastal elite who has cheated on his wives, loves to screw over the working classes, and is disrespectful of veterans, yet he continues to have unbridled support among certain groups. And American Fiction actor Jeffery Wright is sick of it.

The Hollywood man, like many Americans, is desperate for a return to some level of accountability for elected officials and has taken to Twitter/X to talk about it. In a simple post, Wright made reference to the recent news story that members of Donald Trump’s team had a physical altercation on a recent trip the convicted felon took to Arlington Cemetery.

Let’s please just have a POTUS who doesn’t start a fight in a cemetery. That’d be nice. Small things. — Jeffrey Wright 🥜 (@jfreewright) August 29, 2024

The burial ground is notable for being the resting place of many fallen soldiers and was first utilized in this manner after the Civil War when the victorious Union took over the home of Confederate General Robert E Lee and began burying the dead there. Since then, it has taken on massive symbolic importance and is usually the venue where political figures go to pay their respect on holidays like Memorial Day.

As a result, Arlington has incredibly strict rules about things like filming and taking pictures within the cemetery grounds, especially when it comes to using images and videos for political purposes.

Enter team Trump.

It has now been confirmed by various sources, including NPR, that two Trump campaign staff members had a verbal and physical altercation with a cemetery worker while the former Apprentice host was participating in a wreath-laying ceremony. The Arlington official was attempting to stop the Trump team from filming and taking pictures in a section of the cemetery where recently deceased American soldiers are laid to rest. The area, known as Section 60, only allows cemetery workers to take photographs.

When this was explained to Trump’s team, they reacted in the childish, bullying manner that we have come to associate with the MAGA crowd, with the staffers pushing and verbally abusing the worker.

Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung claimed that the Trump team is “prepared to release footage” to prove the claim is incorrect. He then added:

“The fact is that a private photographer was permitted on the premises and for whatever reason an unnamed individual, clearly suffering from a mental health episode, decided to physically block members of President Trump’s team during a very solemn ceremony.”

Regardless of what happened with the worker, filming in Section 60 is against the federal law that “prohibits political campaign or election-related activities within the cemeteries.”

Wright was, of course, attacked in the comments by right-wing trolls who refused to accept that Trump was doing it all for publicity, willingly insulting the memory of a true hero with his despicable antics.

Exactly. Vote Trump. He was invited by a dead soldier’s parents. You are so evil you smear the 13 deceased Americans that Harris didn’t even show up for. — Colonel Mustard (@ColMustard88) August 29, 2024

the only people crying about the cemetery are fake harris voters because they mad joe was at the beach and Trump did the presidential thing — Tim (@Tim877478970292) August 29, 2024

Evidently, the scathing official statement released by the U.S. Army has also managed to escape MAGAs’ dwindling attention span. But the truth cannot be avoided: Donald Trump does not care about troops unless he can use them for political purposes. Yet another reason he is unfit to be president.

