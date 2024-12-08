Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Morning Joe’s hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski
Image via MSNBC
Category:
Politics

‘That’s the level of disaster they created’: What happened to ‘Morning Joe?’

"Morning Joe"s hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski may have alienated the audience they spent years building.
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
|

Published: Dec 7, 2024 11:53 pm

A controversial Mar-a-Lago meeting has sent Morning Joe, MSNBC’s flagship morning show, into a ratings spiral. The quick reaction from the channel’s faithful audience has been so drastic that it threatens the future of one of cable news’ most influential programs.

Recommended Videos

Morning Joe’s hosts Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski built their reputations as fierce critics of Donald Trump. They positioned themselves as stalwart defenders of democracy against what they portrayed as authoritarian tendencies. For years, they tirelessly advocated for Democrat Kamala Harris while warning viewers about the dangers of a second Trump presidency. That’s why the hosts’ sudden decision to meet with Trump at Mar-a-Lago shattered this carefully crafted image. The response was swift and severe when they announced the meeting on their November 20, 2024, broadcast, with angry fans taking to social media to criticize the move.

The impact on viewership was immediate and devastating. The show’s audience plummeted from 770,000 viewers on the announcement day to 680,000 the next day, further declining to 647,000 by Wednesday. This represented a dramatic fall from their yearly average of 1.09 million viewers. “They need FEMA there at this point—that’s the level of disaster they created,” a rival network executive told media reporter Oliver Darcy, likening the show’s crisis to a catastrophe requiring the Federal Emergency Management Agency – the government organization that leads federal response to major disasters like hurricanes, floods, and earthquakes.

Morning Joe is paying the price of compromise

Behind the scenes, sources revealed to CNN’s Brian Stelter that Scarborough and Brzezinski’s decision stemmed from fears of potential governmental and legal harassment from the incoming Trump administration. This suggests their meeting wasn’t merely about journalistic access but self-preservation. Instead of excusing the host’s behaviors, the news only fueled fans’ feeling that Morning Joe hosts have sold out their integrity.

It’s not only the audience who was disgruntled by their decision. Within the network’s ranks, some staff members described the meeting as “cowardice” and “disgusting but frankly unsurprising.” Frank Sesno, former CNN Washington bureau chief and current professor at George Washington University, highlighted the fundamental contradiction: “They have portrayed themselves as bastions of integrity standing up to a would-be dictator. What the followers see is the daily procession of people on the show constantly talking about the evils of Donald Trump, and then Joe and Mika show up and have high tea with the guy”.

To make matters worse, Scarborough and Brzezinski have spoken about Fox News on Morning Joe in what viewers considered an apologetic tone. The controversial move only cemented the idea that the hosts and their program would bend further towards the Trump regime, betraying their ideals. Things didn’t stop there, as Scarborough had a live meltdown about Morning Joe’s dropping ratings, delivering a condescending rant about how he must keep a good relationship with Trump to illuminate the audience’s ignorant members about the truth.

The controversy hits MSNBC at a particularly vulnerable moment. Parent company Comcast announced plans to spin off most of NBCUniversal’s cable channel lineup into SpinCo, forcing networks like MSNBC to contemplate building their newsgathering operations from scratch. As Morning Joe keeps grappling with its identity crisis, MSNBC’s morning show might get scrapped by the company, all due to its hosts’ inability to cater to the audiences they took years to build.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo
Marco Vito Oddo is a writer, journalist, and amateur game designer. Passionate about superhero comic books, horror films, and indie games, he has his byline added to portals such as We Got This Covered, The Gamer, and Collider. When he's not working, Marco Vito is gaming, spending time with his dog, or writing fiction. Currently, he's working on a comic book project named Otherkin.
twitter