‘The hard life of a trophy wife’: Here are nearly 2 minutes of Melania Trump wanting absolutely nothing to do with Donald

There’s an old saying that goes “Marry for money and you’ll earn every penny.” If you have ever wanted to see that adage in action, look no further than this supercut of Melania Trump trying her best to survive the hardest job on the planet — being Donald Trump’s wife.

Recommended Videos

Since Don Jr decided he wanted to ridicule public affection between Walz and his wife, here is a montage of clips from the love affair that is Donald and Melania. pic.twitter.com/OlvlJELIkE — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) August 11, 2024

X user @RonFilipkowski made this Melania Misery Montage after Donald Trump Jr. lashed out at Tim Walz, criticizing the budding VP for shaking hands with his wife, Gwen on stage after a rally.

Totally normal to greet your wife with a firm handshake and a bro hug/back slap. Tim Walz isn't weird at all, guys 🤣🤣🤣pic.twitter.com/PHAKNEUF3H — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) August 11, 2024

Thankfully the entire internet was standing by to show Don Jr. that when compared with the affection shown between Trump and Melania, Tim and Gwen’s handshake seems X-rated.

First up in Ron’s video is a clip of the Trumps disembarking a plane. Melania is holding a Hermès Birkin, the most expensive handbag in the world, with prices ranging from $10,000 to $2 million. Don deploys his tiny digits in an attempt to grip his prison — um, wife’s — hand, but he is refused. Maybe Melania brushed him off because she was worried about getting Cheetos dust on the leather? But, no — as the video continues, it is clear that even without her trophy bag, Melania flat refuses Donald’s touch at every turn.

Say what you like about Melania, but hers is a particularly sad tale. Of course, marrying for money is never recommended, but it happens. In a world where men still get paid more than women for the same work, you can’t hate a woman with no discernible talent for not bothering to try and make their own way. And poor Mel isn’t just an incompetent husk — she’s an incompetent husk who likes expensive bags. What choice did she have?

So, this is Melania’s terrible fate. Hopefully, she can take comfort in the knowledge that she serves as a useful living lesson to all of us. She might not be able to tell us not to marry for money, but she doesn’t have to — in this video, we can hear her soul screaming it.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy