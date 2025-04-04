‘The MAGA agenda is deeply unpopular’: Elizabeth Warren rallies behind special elections, Social Security, and DOE investigation

The public perception of Donald Trump and MAGA has shifted significantly in the few short months since the president stepped into the Oval Office. While many people didn’t like him prior to November 5th, his unpopular policies have turned even more people against him and his approval ratings are plummeting.

One of Trump’s biggest opponents has to be Senator Elizabeth Warren who is currently reminding us all that the MAGA agenda is very much disliked in the U.S. Recent elections in Wisconsin and Florida showed that Republicans are slowly but surely losing their stronghold, meanwhile, Social Security errors and the decision to shut down the DOE have turned many against the president.

Recently, Warren shared some pretty interesting election results on X reiterating the fact that “Real power in this country is with the people.”

Take a look at these election results, and remember this: the MAGA agenda is deeply unpopular.



Real power in this country does not just reside in the White House and with a chainsaw-wielding billionaire. Real power in this country is with the people.https://t.co/MD90ijVLEH — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 2, 2025

The recent election results

The Wisconsin judicial election saw Democrat candidate Susan Crawford beat out Republican competition Brad Schimel for a position in the Supreme Court despite Elon Musk’s expensive campaign to try and sway the outcome. Meanwhile a Florida special election saw Republican candidates defend their House seats formerly held by Mike Waltz and Matt Gaetz — but the margins for victory over the Democrat competition was very slim.

These election results certainly indicate that the tide is shifting, it seems Republicans won’t have such an easy ride when it comes to the midterms in 2026 and that’s something worth celebrating.

Elizabeth Warren also rallies behind Social Security and DOE investigations

Warren also criticized the mishandling of Social Security thanks to Elon Musk and DOGE. She’s speaking out for people in Massachusetts who have not received their payments due to Musk and his department investigating the Social Security Administration. Around 73 million Americans rely on the payments and Warren argues these people deserve to be paid.

Social Security is not charity. It’s America's promise to its own people: you did the work, you put in the money, and now you've earned the benefit on the other side.



Why break a sacred promise to 73 million hardworking Americans—a promise they rely on and deserve? — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) April 3, 2025

Not stopping her tireless battle against the MAGA agenda, the senator also promised to “fight with everything I’ve got” as she campaigned to investigate the Department of Education closure. She launched the “Save Our Schools” campaign on Wednesday and told ABC News that “taking [funding] away from our kids so that a handful of billionaires can be even richer is just plain ugly.”

Warren is fired up and ready to take on MAGA. The special election in Florida and the judicial election in Wisconsin revealed a weakness in the Republican armor, and now the senator is doing everything she can to strike back at Donald Trump and his cronies. Unlike the president, it seems that Warren actually cares for the average American and she’s using her power and position for good.

