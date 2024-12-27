‘The Trump coalition is crumbling’: MAGA crew losing their minds as Laura Loomer drags Elon Musk through the mud, revealing his two-faced ways

For those who wished to see it fail, the previous Trump administration’s inability to provide a united front was cause for celebration. Now, conservative influencer Laura Loomer is proving the former Apprentice host’s second term is probably going to have the same issues.

In a rare show of critical thinking, Loomer has been attacking Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s nebulous DOGE advisory body. The so-called Department of Government Efficiency has caused waves since it was announced, with Musk on the war path to “cut costs.”

The South African nepo baby implemented a similar policy when he bought Twitter, now referred to as X. However, since he took over the social media site, it has seen a huge rise in bot activity, as well as child sexual abuse and nazi accounts (which probably explains why Trump is such a fan).

At first, many Republicans were excited at the prospect of cutting government spending. This is in spite of the fact that red states generally receive more funding than blue ones, and a large number of Trump voters depend on programs like social security and medicaid.

Immigrant Elon Musk wants to bring in more immigrants like himself and somehow Republicans didn’t see it coming

Maybe this is a helpful clarification: I am referring to bringing in via legal immigration the top ~0.1% of engineering talent as being essential for America to keep winning.



This is like bringing in the Jokic’s or Wemby’s of the world to help your whole team (which is mostly… https://t.co/mtd0cgkNvE — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 26, 2024

Musk recently shared a desire to see an increase in the number of Specialty Occupations H-1B visas given out, so America could attract “top” talent to engineering and tech companies. This has led to some friction within the conservative sphere.

Loomer is one ultra-conservative leading the charge against Musk’s pro-immigration rhetoric. It’s unlikely that she understands she is repeating favored left-wing talking points, and there is no doubt she is more focused on the racist aspect of her point, but at least she’s aiming her anger at the right people for once.

The friction has led the few republicans against Trump to rejoice in the imminent implosion of the president-elect’s movement. “The Trump coalition is crumbling before our eyes,” one X user cheered.

The Trump coalition is crumbling before our eyes 🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/DYv0vPIbuj — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) December 26, 2024

The gist of Loomer’s criticism is that government funds that could be used to help Americans find work will instead be funneled towards billionaire business owners like Musk. Apartheid Clyde has posted in response, claiming that Loomer is just “trolling for attention.”

Loomer has hit back with an uncharacteristic use of evidence, pointing out that many of the jobs at Musk’s Tesla that he claims should be given to top international talent are, in fact, entry level positions.

I almost never agree with her policies but she is going to bury him before this is over. — Quadcarl (@quadcarl_carl) December 27, 2024

Loomer’s attacks continued, pointing out that Musk’s companies underpay employees, and labelling him as a “free speech fraud.” Musk’s hypocrisy when it comes to so-called freedom of speech is well documented, with accounts that are critical of him or his ideology having their views throttled while Nazi content proliferates on X.

She struck a nerve. pic.twitter.com/U03zovwRAt — KT "Special CIA Operation" (@KremlinTrolls) December 27, 2024

Loomer ended her tirade with a promise that “the divorce is coming soon,” referring to Trump and Musk’s relationship.

BREAKING: Far-right conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer previews the ugly breakup between Elon and Trump. Terrible that our country is about to be run by this clown show but this is tremendous content. Grab your popcorn! pic.twitter.com/KGTAPipUr9 — Trump’s Lies (Commentary) (@MAGALieTracker) December 26, 2024

The conservative commentator is, of course, coming at the issue from a bigoted angle, pitching it as primarily about immigration. However, she is correct in her assessment that DOGE seems to be yet another way Republicans and Trump will transfer wealth away from working Americans. As many social media users pointed out, all it took for the wider public to have this epiphany was for Trump’s team to discuss white Americans with the same disdain they have for everyone else.

Vivek and Elon briefly talking about white Americans the way white Americans talk about everyone else has the entire Republican coalition fractured and in disarray. — Samuel Sinyangwe (@samswey) December 26, 2024

While many Trump voters claimed the economy was their biggest issue in the last election, there’s no doubt his coalition is built on bigotry. And, until this point, MAGA has managed to successfully prove the Lyndon B. Johnson quote about the ease of picking the pocket of the white man by convincing him he’s better than a person of color. Sadly for them, DOGE seems a step too far.

MAGA is thisclose to figuring out Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s DOGE is a con.



🍿 pic.twitter.com/vOCBZeLKHB — Art Candee 🍿🥤 (@ArtCandee) December 26, 2024

What Trump ends up doing in response to the Musk backlash is yet to be seen, but this fracture is good news for anybody who was hoping the incoming administration will be as incompetent as the previous Republican group. With that said, they can still do a lot of damage that might have deadly consequences for thousands.

