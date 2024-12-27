Forgot password
Far-right activist Laura Loomer speaks to the media prior to the beginning of former President Donald Trump's Trial at Manhattan Criminal Court on April 15, 2024 in New York City. Jury selection is set to begin in the former president's criminal trial. Trump faces 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in the first of his criminal cases to go to trial. This is the first-ever criminal trial of a former president of the United States.
Photo by David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘The Trump coalition is crumbling’: MAGA crew losing their minds as Laura Loomer drags Elon Musk through the mud, revealing his two-faced ways

A racist clock is right twice a day, or something like that
Image of Sandeep Sandhu
Sandeep Sandhu
|

Published: Dec 27, 2024 08:21 am

For those who wished to see it fail, the previous Trump administration’s inability to provide a united front was cause for celebration. Now, conservative influencer Laura Loomer is proving the former Apprentice host’s second term is probably going to have the same issues.

Recommended Videos

In a rare show of critical thinking, Loomer has been attacking Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy’s nebulous DOGE advisory body. The so-called Department of Government Efficiency has caused waves since it was announced, with Musk on the war path to “cut costs.”

The South African nepo baby implemented a similar policy when he bought Twitter, now referred to as X. However, since he took over the social media site, it has seen a huge rise in bot activity, as well as child sexual abuse and nazi accounts (which probably explains why Trump is such a fan).

At first, many Republicans were excited at the prospect of cutting government spending. This is in spite of the fact that red states generally receive more funding than blue ones, and a large number of Trump voters depend on programs like social security and medicaid.

Immigrant Elon Musk wants to bring in more immigrants like himself and somehow Republicans didn’t see it coming

Musk recently shared a desire to see an increase in the number of Specialty Occupations H-1B visas given out, so America could attract “top” talent to engineering and tech companies. This has led to some friction within the conservative sphere.

Loomer is one ultra-conservative leading the charge against Musk’s pro-immigration rhetoric. It’s unlikely that she understands she is repeating favored left-wing talking points, and there is no doubt she is more focused on the racist aspect of her point, but at least she’s aiming her anger at the right people for once.

The friction has led the few republicans against Trump to rejoice in the imminent implosion of the president-elect’s movement. “The Trump coalition is crumbling before our eyes,” one X user cheered.

The gist of Loomer’s criticism is that government funds that could be used to help Americans find work will instead be funneled towards billionaire business owners like Musk. Apartheid Clyde has posted in response, claiming that Loomer is just “trolling for attention.”

Loomer has hit back with an uncharacteristic use of evidence, pointing out that many of the jobs at Musk’s Tesla that he claims should be given to top international talent are, in fact, entry level positions.

Loomer’s attacks continued, pointing out that Musk’s companies underpay employees, and labelling him as a “free speech fraud.” Musk’s hypocrisy when it comes to so-called freedom of speech is well documented, with accounts that are critical of him or his ideology having their views throttled while Nazi content proliferates on X.

Loomer ended her tirade with a promise that “the divorce is coming soon,” referring to Trump and Musk’s relationship.

The conservative commentator is, of course, coming at the issue from a bigoted angle, pitching it as primarily about immigration. However, she is correct in her assessment that DOGE seems to be yet another way Republicans and Trump will transfer wealth away from working Americans. As many social media users pointed out, all it took for the wider public to have this epiphany was for Trump’s team to discuss white Americans with the same disdain they have for everyone else.

While many Trump voters claimed the economy was their biggest issue in the last election, there’s no doubt his coalition is built on bigotry. And, until this point, MAGA has managed to successfully prove the Lyndon B. Johnson quote about the ease of picking the pocket of the white man by convincing him he’s better than a person of color. Sadly for them, DOGE seems a step too far.

What Trump ends up doing in response to the Musk backlash is yet to be seen, but this fracture is good news for anybody who was hoping the incoming administration will be as incompetent as the previous Republican group. With that said, they can still do a lot of damage that might have deadly consequences for thousands.

