Politics
News

‘The truth needs to come out asap’: Demands gun-worshipping zealot Marjorie Taylor Greene in the wake of the New Orleans carnage

The truth is she's awful.
Image of Kevin Stewart
Kevin Stewart
|

Published: Jan 2, 2025 06:43 am

Marjorie Taylor Greene has, inevitably, a lot to say about the horrific news coming out of New Orleans. On New Year’s Day, at 3:15 am local time on Bourbon Street in the popular French Quarter of the Louisiana city, a Ford pick-up truck smashed into crowds of people celebrating the arrival of 2025. The driver of the vehicle subsequently engaged in a firefight with local police officers, during which he was shot dead. CCTV footage of the incident shows his white Ford F-150 Lightning driving around a police car to target a group of pedestrians.

At the time of writing, at least 15 people have been confirmed deceased in the attack, which the FBI has said was carried out by a 42-year-old Texas man who’s a U.S. Army veteran. According to CNN, officials have said he made several video recordings before Wednesday’s attack where he claimed to have joined ISIS — a notion seemingly backed up by the fact his vehicle appeared to have an ISIS flag attached to it when the attack occurred.

The attack has sent shockwaves throughout the local area, the United States, and the world, and the annual Sugar Bowl game, which was due to be played between Notre Dame and Georgia on New Year’s Day, was postponed for 24 hours for public safety reasons.

Several prominent figures have reacted to the incident. President Joe Biden spoke of his “anger and frustration” (per ABC). President-elect Donald Trump incorrectly insinuated the suspect was a foreign national, writing on Truth Social, “When I said that the criminals coming in are far worse than the criminals we have in our country, that statement was constantly refuted by Democrats and the Fake News Media, but it turned out to be true,” before calling it an “act of pure evil.” Meanwhile, the exhaustively awful Greene used X to have her say.

In her first post, Greene described the incident and referred to reports of it being a terrorist attack before spouting the usual “Lifting up prayers for the victims and their families.” In her follow-up post, she demanded the release of the suspect’s name, insinuated the ISIS flag had been hidden from the public (it hadn’t), and ended by saying, “The truth needs to come out asap.”

Greene is, of course, a gun-worshipping zealot who always offers her empty words after attacks involving firearms but never acknowledges that they might be a problem or that it might be a good idea to make it more challenging to acquire them. She never blames guns.

Unsurprisingly, the response to Greene’s posts came largely from MAGAts jumping to conclusions, solely blaming the Democrats for the incident, neglecting to mention how the suspect used a gun he undoubtedly easily got his hands on due to people like Greene advocating for his rights to do so, and being as vile as you’d expect in their idiocy and wild assertions.

Now, the idea of banning cars because of incidents like this is ludicrous, as vehicles have other more obvious practical uses, but guns exist for one reason and one reason only: to kill. It would be refreshing for more Republicans to admit that and advocate for changes in gun regulations.

We send our condolences to the families and friends of the victims of this horrific attack and hope the injured people recover as quickly and comprehensively as possible.

