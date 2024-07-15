Image Credit: Disney
Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images
‘There is no place in America for this kind of violence’: Barack Obama puts his foot down about what all Americans need to agree on right now, regardless of party

Even in times of uncertainty, there are values we should never forsake.
Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
|
Published: Jul 15, 2024 03:41 pm

Many countries around the world have been experiencing extremely divisive times. So much so, that at times people cannot see eye to eye on facts that pertain to and bear an impact on our shared reality. While some things are not easily agreed upon – which does not mean no attempt should be made to reach a consensus – there are a few core aspects integral to the health of a functioning democratic society that should never be cast aside, no matter where one stands on the political spectrum.

It’s in finding common ground that we can begin to establish a dialogue necessary for proactively tackling socio-political issues everyone wants solved. After the shocking and senseless display of politically motivated violence that befell Donald Trump and his supporters at the recent Pennsylvania rally, there are a few foundational facts that we ought to be reminded of during these troubling times. These facts require reinforcement lest they be forgotten, and the global political situation derails from bad to worse.

Former President Barack Obama is adding his voice to the appeal to conscience that many are making in the wake of such a deeply troubling event.

A needed reminder from the President Obama

Barack Obama reshared a video of his former Vice President Joe Biden speaking from the Oval Office, wherein the current President repudiates all acts of violence that have happened to members of either party. Violence has never been the answer, and it won’t be now. Having the freedom to choose one’s presidential candidate without fear of retaliation or being discriminated against is inextricable from the values of the Constitution.

In a previous post on X, Obama wrote:

“There is absolutely no place for political violence in our democracy. Although we don’t yet know exactly what happened, we should all be relieved that former President Trump wasn’t seriously hurt and use this moment to recommit ourselves to civility and respect in our politics. Michelle and I are wishing him a quick recovery.”

It is clear from the comments under these two posts that many people, predictably yet unfortunately, are more eager to point fingers and assign blame than to find common ground on moral facts that, at the end of the day, nearly everyone agrees on. However, any attempt to advocate for good sense and shared values amidst this insidious polarization is never futile. Now more than ever, what unites us is more important that what divides us.

Author
Image of Margarida Bastos
Margarida Bastos
Margarida has been a content writer for nearly 3 years. She is passionate about the intricacies of storytelling, including its ways of expression across different media: films, TV, books, plays, anime, visual novels, video games, podcasts, D&D campaigns... Margarida graduated from a professional theatre high school, holds a BA in English with Creative Writing, and is currently working on her MA thesis.