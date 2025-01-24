‘They have lost control of their monster’: MAGAs sweat as Trump brazenly admits he couldn’t care less about the economy

In a shocking twist it turns out newly-elected president Donald Trump does not actually care for the average American citizen and he couldn’t care less about the country’s economy – who could have seen this coming? (Everyone who didn’t vote for him, that’s who!) While this news isn’t exactly shocking, it is surprising to hear the man himself openly admitting to the fact that he simply doesn’t care. It’s been a mere four days since his inauguration and he’s already dropped the act and gone full-on villain.

The confession comes from an exclusive interview the 47th president gave with Fox News presenter Sean Hannity in which he laid into his predecessor Joe Biden and his “bad advisors.” Hannity tried to steer the topic onto the economy but it seems Trump wasn’t having any of it, avoiding the question by talking over him at first. When pressed on the topic again, Trump simply responds, “I don’t care,” following it up with “this is more important because right now the economy’s going to do great.”

Thanks to all the MAGA voters who wanted cheaper eggs.



Hannity: "Let me get to the economy."



Trump: "I don't care."



pic.twitter.com/UyRuHhiLW5 — CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) January 23, 2025

So there it is, Trump speaks the truth for once, it must be a relief for him now that he doesn’t have to pretend anymore. As you can imagine, this has upset people across the board. On X people are calling him out for his indifferent attitude to a topic that played a big factor in why so many people voted for him.

Hannity as Trump rants about Biden not pardoning himself: "Let me get to the economy."



Trump: "I don't care." pic.twitter.com/hJxaSNIg5n — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 23, 2025

Trump’s priority is seeking revenge on those who opposed him. He has his sights set on Biden and in his mind seeking retribution for a personal vendetta is “more important” than the struggles of the average American. His focus is solely on Biden’s pardons which is clearly something he feels more confident talking about, but let’s not forget, he’s pardoned some extraordinarily questionable characters himself.

Trump exposes himself in 35 seconds



Hannity begs Trump to shut the fuck up about his revenge tour and talk about the economy, Trump admits he doesn’t care about the economy:



1. It was only ever about revenge

2. Biden’s economy is good enough for Trump https://t.co/7wlGi0xwv5 — Jessiah (@thepondering_) January 23, 2025

It’s difficult to defend his stance considering Biden and his actions are now in the past. Whether you agree with the former president and his policies, the fact is he’s out of the picture now, that is to say, Biden is no longer a problem for American citizens anymore, but the cost of living is. For Trump to claim that dealing with his predecessor’s past actions is more important than helping Americans struggling right now is lunacy but not entirely surprising coming from him.

Trump tells Sean Hannity "I don't care" about the economy and that Joe Biden's pardons are more important pic.twitter.com/gHX8zw1bsr — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) January 23, 2025

Some Trump defenders have tried to make excuses, with some under the impression that Trump simply being in the Oval Office will magically fix the economy without him lifting a finger.

He said right after it’s gonna do great not that he doesn’t care about the economy lol — ٠ (@xKingJTA) January 23, 2025

It seems Donald believes that too as his confident claim that “the economy is going to do great” is wishful thinking. So far he’s skirted around the topic and outright dismissed the issue that thousands of citizens face every day. The reality is that Donald Trump doesn’t care about his voter base and he never did.

