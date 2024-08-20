‘This is a Party for ALL the people of this nation’: Mark Ruffalo outlines the ‘undeniable truth’ from night one of the DNC

By all accounts, night one of the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC) was a resounding success, as President Biden handed off the baton to Kamala Harris, and the American public was introduced — or reintroduced — to future leaders of the Democratic party, with rousing speeches from Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, and Jasmine Crockett of Texas.

Not to mention, Hillary Clinton cemented her legacy — as if she needed to — when she said, “Donald Trump fell asleep at his own trial. And when he woke up, he made his own kind of history — the first person to run for president with 34 felony convictions.” But don’t just take our word for it; actor Mark Ruffalo was also watching from home, and his thoughts shared on X suggest that the Academy Award-winning movie star himself might make a good candidate, should he ever run for office.

"PROGRESS is what the Dems have to offer"

The undeniable truth for anyone that watched the DNC last night is that this is a Party for ALL the people of this nation. This is a party that understands the difficulties and the opportunities that lay ahead. This is a party energized by decency and optimism following one the… — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) August 20, 2024 via Mark Ruffalo/X

In just one of several posts from Ruffalo on night one of the DNC, the MCU star and long-time Trump critic gave a ringing endorsement of what he saw. ” … This is a party energized by decency and optimism following one the most progressive presidencies in history. PROGRESS is what the Dems have to offer. We have the energy, love, and vision for the best of what is actually great about America,” Ruffalo wrote in part.

This isn’t the first time the Hulk’s gone political, either. In the past, among other examples, he weighed in when the Supreme Court overturned the Chevron deference, called Trump an “enemy of America,” and has gotten involved in New York politics. So, Mark, based on your political hot takes, if this acting thing doesn’t work out, how does a Walz-Ruffalo ticket sound in 2032?

