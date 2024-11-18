‘This is Trump America, y’all’: Woman encounters armed Nazis spewing racial slurs during unopposed march in Columbus, Ohio

We are still three months out from Donald Trump being sworn in as president of the United States, but already things have taken a sharp nosedive as we’ve been given a possible preview of things to come.

It’s genuinely shocking how quickly the racists, misogynists, and generally terrible people have started to feel comfortable expressing their hateful beliefs once more. Seemingly elated by the win of their orange overlord, literal Nazis have been recorded marching the streets as an intimidating mob.

The incident took place in Columbus, Ohio, and was recorded by TikTok user @katieaz_psyd. Katie bravely filmed the frightening mob from the other side of the street as they chanted hate speech which included the use of the N word and “profanities about Jewish people.” They were also apparently carrying guns and can be seen waving red and black swastika flags.

Emboldened by the victory of their Führer in the 2024 election. Saturday, in downtown Columbus, Ohio, Nazis marched through the streets unopposed. This is Trump America, y'all. 😡😡😡👇 pic.twitter.com/WM7ODcZoMc — Bill Madden (@maddenifico) November 17, 2024

This is deeply concerning, and what’s even worse, it seems they’re going completely unchallenged — why aren’t there police officers present to arrest this mob? One could argue “freedom of speech,” but this certainly ain’t that. It’s hate speech, plain and simple. Actually, this could easily be considered as threatening or anti-social behavior. There are a number of laws these guys seem to be breaking here. They could also potentially be a danger to other people in the area and if they were allowed to continue unopposed there’s a good chance they could have gotten violent for all we know.

On X, one user responded with an update that did appear to show the mob eventually being apprehended and unmasked by the police, so at least there’s that. Many have requested the bodycam footage of the unmasking so we can see their faces.

Others responded with pictures of neo-Nazis and simply wrote, “Trump’s America.”

It seems Donald Trump’s election win has once again emboldened the worst types of people with all sorts crawling out of the woodwork now that they feel there won’t be consequences. Some of Trump’s supporters responded to the video trying to shift the blame — claiming that Democrats and “feds” were dressing up as neo-Nazis and blaming Republicans.

There are not MAGA. They are more than likely either feds or paid agitators. There is no Nazi movement in the United States. — Angry Patriot (@Angry_Patriot_1) November 17, 2024

This is a whole new level of denial that I wouldn’t even believe possible were I not seeing and reading it with my own two eyes. All signs sadly point to a rise in neo-Nazism in America — nowadays they’re known as “active clubs,” but it’s just a different name for the same hateful beliefs. Do people who voted Trump into office not understand that this is also what they voted for? Probably not, considering many of these people didn’t bother to look up what a tariff was, or who was even running against Trump before they cast their vote.

Either way, it’s disappointing and scary to see humans act like this. The only comfort is knowing that there are still plenty of good people out there, and that these dark times won’t last. One day things will look a lot brighter, and the people in that video and anyone who thinks like them will crawl back under their rocks and be silent once more. Until then, we’ve got to stick together and keep our hope alive.

