This photo of Melania Trump next to an alien will make you wonder which planet she’s actually from

While her husband lives up to a number of very real and truly disgusting rumors about himself —which are almost always true — Melania Trump has to live with long-running speculations and conspiracy theories about her own face. Onlookers have been divided into two camps — Team She Had Plastic Surgery, and Team She Is NOT Melania Trump at all. And looking at the photo I am staring at, I have to say, I am team B.

Given the ever-growing uptick in Donald Trump’s “reputation” — that now includes liability for sexual assault, and “convicted felon” status — and how his family has vocally defended his lies and crimes, most of the Trump family seem capable of continuing whatever charade may be necessary, indefinitely. Melania, for example, has lived the authentic Kate Middleton experience, in that she’s been seemingly AWOL for ages.

2017 saw growing rumors of the woman accompanying Trump not being his wife at all, but an impersonator. Those theories escalated to real Melania being dead, or having left the then-U.S. president, and being switched with her sister. In all these scenarios, the reports stressed (without any concrete evidence, of course) that this was a woman who just somewhat looked like the former model and was in fact a body double, a robot, an alien, and whatnot.

The speculation became so widespread that renowned cosmetic surgeons commented on the visible changes in her appearance when she appeared in public five weeks after being MIA. The official story was that she underwent an embolization to treat a minor kidney condition, but plastic surgeons across the country — who were maybe too engrossed in describing Melania’s “stony look” and that her forehead that is evidently “as smooth as a baby’s rear end” — were sure to note that she appears very… let’s go with “Botox-friendly.”

And as Trump continued to be Melania-less as he showed up in court, at all his rallies, in public, and even the presidential debate that saw Jill Biden with Joe Biden together, the question is back — and this time, the comparison fueling the query bears the sting of uncanny accuracy.

As I said…

The likeness is uncanny — LagunaLisa (@LisaCas33982957) June 28, 2024



That explains why she didn’t attend the debate.

Not at the debate?



Better reception on the Mothership 👽 — Reverendus Ovi (@JR_Day) June 28, 2024

The only reason this theory fails, and why Melania can’t be an alien? Even humans have grown to be severely allergic to Trump — aliens, who have been deemed far more intelligent than humankind, would probably incinerate him on sight.

