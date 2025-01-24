‘This was therapeutic’: Incredibly satisfying rant delivers exactly the message so many of us want MAGA to hear

Donald Trump has been in office for less than a week, and Americans everywhere are feeling the pressure. His supporters may be gung-ho for the president’s colossal slew of executive orders, but his detractors aren’t so sure.

Reports are flooding in from educators and healthcare workers throughout America. Professionals from around the country are warning that patients in hospitals and students in schools are getting abducted by immigration agents, and tensions are running high. During these trying times, it’s easy to feel that the best thing to do is escape, but one TikTok icon has provided a bulletproof rant on why we owe it to each other to stick it out.

In a truly magnificent, expletive-filled rant that’s smoother than butter, @itsluke7 lays down exactly what he thinks of Trump supporters demanding the opposition leave the country. “How about get f***ed?” It’s a phrase many of us have felt boiling up out of our throats as Uncle so-and-so and Aunt Karen go on yet another racist, sexist, or homophobic rant. But like dutiful family members, we swallow it back down to keep the peace. The universal truth delivered like a young Matt Damon had TikTok users begging for more.

“It’s like listening to Peter Parker finally snap. Thank you,” one user wrote.

In a perfectly pleasant tone, Luke continues his tirade. “I pay my taxes. I live here legally, and my First Amendment rights say I can say ‘Trump licks donkey t**nt,’ and there isn’t a f***ing thing you can do about it.”

“Say it louderrrrrrrr,” one user threw out.

“Cry harder if it bothers you that I call Trump a sexist, that I call him a bigot, that I call him a traitor to the nation, that I call him a narcissistic, felonious, insurrection-inciting racist,” he tells the camera. “Maybe you shouldn’t support him because all of that sh*t is backed up by fact.”

It is all true. Donald Trump may claim to love women, but his comments and actions show differently. No man who values women makes comments like “grab her by the p***y” or walks in on underaged girls in a dressing room. Only a bigot would pursue the Obama birtherism conspiracy for eight years. He’s the first U.S. president to become a convicted felon, which was proved multiple times in court, and UC Berkeley has studied his insistence on dividing Americans by race and how it plays on racial anxiety.

As much as MAGA loves to call out “facts don’t care about your feelings,” the group certainly seems to mind facts that hurt their feelings.

“And another thing for you cowardly f***ing conservatives,” Luke continues, sending an important message for all of us who are able-bodied, sound of mind, and royally ticked off right now. “The very last thing I’m going to do is leave the country and leave the thousands of Americans who are incapable of leaving the country.”

Relocating to a new country varies depending on where you want to go. Costs start as low as $1,000 for a single person, but families can cost upwards of $25,000. It’s a crazy chunk of change to spend all at once, and Experian estimates that the average American household has between $5,000 and $9,000 in savings, financially disqualifying millions of Americans from fleeing.

Which means that those of us who have the strength and will to hold on to all we love about this country shouldn’t, in Luke’s words, “leave them to fight this fascist bulls**t alone.”

It’s the conservative move to just pull the ladder up as soon as you’re done using it, but it isn’t mine,” Luke says, closing his argument, “so get f***ed.”



