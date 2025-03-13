Tighten those belts, Americans — Canada is set to enact $29.8 billion in tariffs on the U.S.

In the words of Canada‘s new prime minister-designate Mark Carney, Canada is always ready when somebody else drops the gloves — or, in this case, when Donald Trump drops unnecessary tariffs upon them. Today, Canada has walked that particular walk with news of a “dollar-for-dollar” implantation of tariffs on its southern neighbor.

Per CTV News, Canada’s tariffs are targeting steel and aluminum imports going to the United States. Like Trump’s tariffs, they’ll impose a 25% financial penalty, measuring out to approximately $12.6 billion in steel products, $3 billion in aluminium products, and $14.2 billion on what’s likely the same products that Canada hit with the tariff ray on Mar. 4.

Trump began this trade war with Canada on Feb. 4, having previously promised to slap a sweeping 25% tariff on the country unless Canada took additional actions on issues such as border control and drug trafficking. According to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau — who’s due to transfer power to Carney at an unspecified date — less than 1% of both illegal border crossings and fentanyl migration occurs at the Canada-U.S. border.

Trudeau, knowing that numbers would get him nowhere in soothing Trump’s aggressive impulses, nevertheless unveiled a $1.3 billion Canada-U.S. border security plan. Trump, demonstrating his trademark fluency in hot air, went on to impose the tariffs anyway.

With these tariffs, it’s become an out-and-out, fire-with-fire trade war. Products affected by Canada’s retaliatory tariffs include, but are not limited to, tools, computers and servers, display monitors, water heaters, sports equipment, cast-iron products, jewelry, watches, tricycles, video game consoles, smartphones, umbrellas, gongs, golf clubs, fishing poles, and lighters.

The solution to all this economic carnage? America getting its president under control. Put more politely by Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Melanie Joly, American citizens ought to get louder about what Trump’s tariff war is doing to their livelihoods. “Help us help you,” were her exact words.

Trust me, we Canadians have no interest in enabling a trade war with Donald Trump, but so long as he’s going to sabotage this once-reliable and everpresent trade relationship — which, make no mistake, he’s only doing to give the illusion that he’s getting stuff done as president, all while the livelihoods of Americans (MAGA and non-MAGA) are further sacrificed in the name of a fascist future — Canada is going to protect itself, and it’s going to do everything it can to protect its citizens in the process.

Speaking at a steel plant in Hamilton, Ontario, Carney — who turned up to speak to steel workers — assured Canadians that the proceeds from the tariffs would be put directly back into the country’s steel and aluminum industries.

The prime minister-designate has long been an opponent of the United States’ influence on the global trade market, having urged global banks to explore options outside of the U.S. dollar for reserve currency during the first Trump presidency, when China was a frequent target of tariffs. He also prolifically opposes wealth inequality and is a proponent of listening to scientists on the topic of climate change. In other words, Carney is more or less the antithesis of Trump’s mortal essence, and the POTUS will subsequently have no easy time pushing his neighbors around in the coming months.

