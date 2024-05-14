Trump smells bad: the rumors, explained

Hopefully you’ll never find yourself close enough to Donald Trump to get a whiff of him, but if you ever do you may want to bring some clothes pegs to hold your nose shut.

That’s right, apparently the ex-president smells a bit funky — actually, scratch that, he allegedly reeks to high heaven. I can hear you asking, “So what does he smell like?” Well, nothing good; apparently Trump smells of armpits, ketchup, and butt. I can’t imagine that’s very pleasant, but it does check out when you consider the rumors that the businessman allegedly wears a diaper, and he has a strong love of McDonald’s. You have to wonder when this guy last bathed; I feel like if you rinsed him with water, he would dissolve like the Wicked Witch.

Where are the rumors coming from?

So the rumors originate from ex-GOP lawmaker Adam Kinzinger, who recently doubled down on his claims that Trump smells like a dump. According to an article from Yahoo! News, Kinzinger made some wild accusations about the pungent odor emanating from the 77 year old.

It’s not good. The best way to describe it… take armpits, ketchup, a butt and makeup and put that all in a blender and bottle that as a cologne.

Maybe Trump uses the Sex Panther cologne that Paul Rudd wears in Anchorman, “60% of the time it works every time.”

Honestly, none of this is really a surprise to hear, but it is absolutely hilarious. Kinzinger went on to say he was surprised that not more people have come forward to talk about how bad the man smells, although that does raise a little doubt over his claims; why haven’t more people spoken up about this? That being said, when the news broke that Trump wore a diaper, a few people who had worked close to him did mention the ungodly aroma that emanated from him. So honestly, it’s hard to tell if these rumors are true, but it would explain why Melania and Donald don’t even sleep in the same room.

Donald Trump’s team responds to the stink allegations

Of course, Trump’s team took the bait and decided to fire back in a statement to The Independent. They claimed that “Adam Kinzinger farted on live TV and is an unemployed fraud.” Seems like a pretty juvenile comeback, to be honest. Just think about it: These are grown men in positions of power accusing each other of smelling like poo and farting. Anyways, the main takeaway from Trump’s team statement is that they didn’t actually deny that he smells how Kinzinger described, so you can interpret that information however you want.

