Trump’s Cabinet proves the only thing they lack is a spine as they chuckle through his veiled threats

Say one thing about Donald Trump, the misguided megalomaniac authoritarian bully that he is. Say that when it comes to enjoying himself and making jokes that make everybody uncomfortable, no one can come even remotely close to the reality show star-turned-president.

There was a lot to dislike about Trump in his first administration. The pathological lying, his zeal for resegregation policies, and the mishandling of many domestic and foreign issues are just to name a few of them. But the Trump this nation faced in 2016 is a completely different beast from the Trump that has been unleashed upon the world since January 21, 2025.

With a little over a month in office, Trump has managed to disrupt the entire government and its various branches and bureaus, backtrack on years of progressive initiatives involving minority rights, isolate the United States from its closest allies like Canada, Mexico, and the European Union, and relaunch the clandestine trade war with China by pushing for more tariffs, even though every economist and their mother warns this could only make inflation worse on working families.

The most troubling part of all these nightmarish developments goes back to a certain billionaire who went from designing rockets and spaceships to becoming the closest aide to the president of the United States. The how of it is easy enough to figure out for everyone, but the why still remains elusive. One could argue that Elon Musk is only looking for more power and influence and wealth, but the way he’s going about achieving that more similarly resembles a man on an ego trip, using his clout and flexing his muscles just to prove that he can.

The culminative act of one month’s rigorous dismantling of the federal government, which entailed the firing of tens of thousands of employees, came during Trump’s first Cabinet meeting yesterday, where the president jokingly asked the present crowd (consisting of department heads and their aides as well as members of the press) if they were “unhappy” with Elon, and then said: “If you are, well, throw them out of here.”

At this point, everybody started laughing and applauding as if they’re in on a joke they haven’t told anyone else. And to think that Musk paid far more for buying Twitter than he ever did for the government of the United States of America.

You may have assumed that these people, these seasoned politicians who have been in the arenas of power for far too long to be disrespected like this, would’ve had a more weathered reaction to the president’s mocking tone, but the only thing they proved during yesterday’s meeting is that they lack the backbone to ever stand up to Trump and his new star-crossed lover, Musk.

Also, RFK Jr. is just happy to be there, and I’m pretty sure he’s not following any of this based on how the applause breaks his reverie.

Are you also beginning to wonder if Elon has anything on Trump that has the man so submissively leashed?

What do we make of all this? Well, at the moment, we’re having some trouble believing this is the reality we live in today. As they say, first comes the absurdity then the laughter, but what remains is the horror.

