Trump’s disgusting ‘fertilization president’ comment, explained

The U.S. is collectively gagging after Donald Trump gave himself a new nickname this week — at a White House event on Wednesday the president referred to himself as the “fertilization president.”

The out of pocket comment was in reference to the Trump administration’s policies expanding upon in vitro fertilization (IVF). The president boasted about all the “goodies” they had in store for women.

Donald Trump’s creepy nickname explained

In celebration of Women’s History Month Trump gave a speech boasting about everything he and his administration were doing for women, “We’re going to have tremendous goodies in the bag for women.” This comes as the president plans to freeze funding to Planned Parenthood and other healthcare services which primarily help women.

Trump: "We're gonna have tremendous goodies in the bag for women too. The women, between the fertilization and all the other things we're talking about, it's gonna be great. Fertilization. I'm still very proud of it, I don't care. I'll be known as the fertilization president and… pic.twitter.com/TjLuL8lb19 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 26, 2025

Trump continued promising that “great” things were in store, “between the fertilization and all of the other things that we’re talking about, it’s going to be great.” This statement drew a round of applause from the crowd prompting Trump to joke about being called the fertilization president.

“I don’t care. I’ll be known as the fertilization president and that’s not bad. I’ve been called much worse and actually, I like it.”

The fact that Trump talks about having something good in store for women and it’s just “fertilization” really does tell you all you need to know about what he thinks of the opposite gender. As you’d expect, many women weren’t best pleased with the president treating them like walking wombs while presenting himself as some sort of savior.

Trump has been ridiculed for his nickname

People online were more than a little grossed out by the president’s self-appointed title. One person on X wrote “Fertilization president. I just threw up a little bit.” Another wrote, “Idiots clapping at every dumb thing he says. Yeah the guy who cheated on every wife and slept with porn star is the fertilization president.” It’s safe to say most women won’t be referring to Trump by his preferred nickname anytime soon.

While Trump’s support of IVF is great, the rest of Trump’s policies concerning women’s rights leave a lot to be desired. It’s also worth pointing out that this man has numerous allegations of sexual misconduct which have been brought against him over the years. The fact that he’s now trying to brand himself as some sort of women’s rights activist with this fertilization policy doesn’t change the fact that he and his party have put women back about 50 years.

Trump frequently referred to himself as the “father of IVF” during the election race last year despite only just having learned about it according to NBCNews. He also addressed concerns that the decision to overturn Roe v Wade would affect access to IVF — the main concern at the time was the recent Alabama Supreme Court ruling that determined embryos to be children which meant clinics could be sued for losing embryos. Trump assured those concerned that the right to IVF would be protected.

