Tulsi Gabbard’s husband Abraham Williams’s ethnicity, confirmed

Tulsi Gabbard has always been a fascinating political figure. From her time as a rising star in the Democratic Party to her dramatic departure from it, she has never shied away from controversy.

Recommended Videos

Whether it was resigning from the Democratic National Committee to support Bernie Sanders, or later embracing conservative values and backing Donald Trump, her journey has kept people talking. While Tulsi often dominates the headlines, there’s also curiosity about husband, Abraham Williams. However, he mostly stays out of the spotlight, but as his public presence grows, so does the curiosity surrounding his background, especially his ethnicity.

Who is Abraham Williams?

Despite keeping a relatively low profile, Williams gained attention due to his marriage to Gabbard and impressive cinematography work. His artistic talent shines through in feature films, documentaries, and music videos, making him a respected name in the industry. As a highly skilled cinematographer, photographer, and editor, Williams has worked on various award-winning projects, including short films like Last Taxi Dance and Knight Watch. His eye for detail and ability to capture stunning visuals have made him a sought-after professional in the field.

While Williams is best known for his work in the film industry, he has also been involved in humanitarian projects. He has worked alongside notable figures, including former Hawaii governor Neil Abercrombie, contributing his skills to causes that extend beyond politics. Williams may not be a politician, but his family has deep ties to Gabbard’s career. His mother, Anya Anthony, played a significant role in Gabbard’s political journey. She worked as the manager of her Hawaii District Congressional office in Honolulu. Anya Anthony eventually became a registered representative of Wai Lana Productions. However, her early work with Gabbard helped shape the close-knit bond between their families.

Interestingly, it was politics that first brought him and Gabbard together. Back in 2012, Williams volunteered as a camera operator for her congressional campaign in Hawaii. While his job was to capture her in action, he clearly saw something special beyond the lens. Over time, their professional relationship blossomed into something more. In 2015, they tied the knot in a traditional Hindu ceremony.

Abraham Williams’s ethnicity

While some may have assumed he shares Gabbard’s diverse background, he actually has different roots. Williams was born in Otahuhu, New Zealand, but spent most of his life immersed in American culture, particularly in Hawaii. He was raised by his mother and his stepfather, Tim Anthony. Williams is of White Kiwi descent, a term commonly used to describe New Zealanders of European ancestry. When it comes to religion, both Williams and Gabbard are practicing Hindus. Their faith plays a central role in their lives, and they are dedicated followers of spiritual teacher Chris Butler. Williams’s family has long been committed to Butler’s teachings, reinforcing the deep spiritual connection he shares with Gabbard.

Abraham Williams may not be as politically outspoken as his wife, but he has a fascinating background of his own. While Gabbard continues to make waves in the political world, Williams remains her steady support, both behind the camera and in their life together.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy