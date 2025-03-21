UFC champion Conor McGregor targets immigrants in presidential bid

Former UFC champion Conor McGregor has announced his candidacy for the Irish presidency, centering his campaign on an anti-immigration platform. His bid comes amidst rising immigration numbers in Ireland and a controversial recent visit to the White House.

CNN reported that McGregor’s presidential run is explicitly focused on opposing a new European Union migration pact designed to distribute the processing of asylum claims more evenly across the block. He has publicly stated his intention to hold a referendum on this pact if elected. This stance, coupled with previous public comments expressing concern about immigration levels in Ireland, positions him as a figurehead for the far-right within the country.

His declaration followed a St. Patrick’s Day visit to the White House with former U.S. President Donald Trump. This appearance further fueled controversy in Ireland, where many criticized his anti-immigrant sentiments as inconsistent with the spirit of the holiday and the views of the Irish people. McGregor said, “Our government has long since abandoned the voices of the people of Ireland, and it’s high time that America is made aware of what’s going on in Ireland.”

McGregor’s comments were mostly about his feelings about the potential loss of Irish identity due to high immigration rates. He asserted that the Irish government was ignoring the voices of its citizens and that rural areas were being negatively impacted by immigration. Evrimagaci reported that the Irish prime minister directly refuted McGregor’s characterization of the situation and public sentiment.

McGregor’s past is marked by several significant controversies that could hinder his presidential campaign. He faces allegations of sexual assault, one resulting in a civil lawsuit where a woman was awarded substantial damages. While the Miami-Dade State Attorney declined to press charges in another sexual battery case, the ongoing legal battles and accusations cast a long shadow over his public image.

McGregor should also worry about his history of social media confrontations and public altercations. These could further contribute to his controversial persona, but it wouldn’t be the first time a controversial figure was elected.

The path to the Irish presidency presents significant obstacles for McGregor. According to the Electoral Commission website, a candidate must secure the nomination of at least 20 members of Ireland’s parliament (either house) or four local councils to appear on the ballot. Even with McGregor’s vehemently anti-immigrant views deviating significantly from the mainstream political positions in Ireland, there is a chance. The far-right members would support him if convinced. Many Irish lawmakers have openly criticized his actions and statements, suggesting limited support within the political establishment.

The Irish presidential election is scheduled to take place on Nov. 11, 2025. McGregor’s celebrity status and high profile provide him with substantial name recognition. However, his controversial past, outspoken anti-immigration stance, and the high barrier to entry for presidential candidates in Ireland could hurt him. If he can get a position on Ireland’s ballot, it may reveal how some in the country are starting to view controversial figures. Only time will tell, as it could go the other way. A loss for McGregor could show that Ireland is a lot more tolerant of different peoples than some other countries, but it’s up to the people to vote.

