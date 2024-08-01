Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JULY 06: Kamala Harris speaks onstage during the 2024 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ Presented By Coca-Cola® at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE) ST CLOUD, MINNESOTA - JULY 27: U.S. Republican Presidential nominee former President Donald Trump leaves the stage after speaking during a rally at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center on July 27, 2024 in St Cloud, Minnesota. Trump hopes to flip the state of Minnesota this November, which hasn't been carried by a Republican in a presidential election since 1972. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)
Photo by Stephen Maturen Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ESSENCE
Category:
Politics
News

‘Unhinged, outrageous, rude and openly racist’: Donald Trump torpedoes his political future by insisting that Kamala Harris made the decision to ‘turn Black’

Are the walls of justice finally about to close in on the former Cheeto-in-chief?
Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
|

Published: Jul 31, 2024 09:32 pm

In a display of unhinged racism and misogyny, Donald Trump managed to offend an entire room of Black journalists and torch any remaining shreds of his political viability.

Recommended Videos

During a recent conference at the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ), Trump seemed to take a perverse delight in blasting bridges into orbit with his incendiary remarks. He subjected the audience to a combative 35-minute question-and-answer session that quickly devolved into a racist dumpster fire. The supposed topic was about the most pressing issues plaguing the black community, but Trump could barely contain his obsession with Kamala Harris and her racial background.

Through a haze of lies, exaggerations, and attacks on ABC News correspondent Rachel Scott, Trump zeroed in on the pressing issue of the day: “Is she Indian or is she Black?” He then had the audacity to suggest that someone should “look into” whether Harris decided to “turn Black” recently for political gain.

The notion that a 58-year-old woman has suddenly “turned Black” is laughable on its face. Harris has always been proud of her Black and Indian heritage, a fact that should be obvious to anyone with a shred of common sense. She attended Howard University, a historically Black institution, and joined Alpha Kappa Alpha, a Black sorority. Her lived experience as a woman of color is not a costume she puts on for votes.

The implication that Blackness is something to be investigated, like a crime or a scandal, is deeply offensive. It plays into the racist trope that people of color, particularly those of mixed race, are somehow deceptive or untrustworthy. Trump might as well have demanded to see Harris’ long-form birth certificate while he was at it. This is a man who called a Black prosecutor an “animal,” told Black congresswomen to “go back” to where they came from, and dismissed Black female journalists as “stupid,” “loser,” and “nasty.” These aren’t just controversial statements ⏤ they’re a window into the rot at the core of Trump’s shriveled, hate-filled heart.

Perhaps the most galling is the utter disrespect Trump showed for the NABJ and the Black community as a whole. He stood in front of a room of accomplished Black professionals and reduced their Vice President to a racist punchline. It was a glimpse into the putrid, festering soul of a man who is fundamentally incapable of seeing Black women as fully human. As White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre aptly put it, his comments were “repulsive” and “insulting.”

Ironically, Trump’s verbal diarrhea at the NABJ conference might just be the final, fatal, self-inflicted wound that ultimately destroys his chances of reclaiming the White House. Recent polls show Harris erasing his lead nationwide and in key swing states, and if these trends hold, Trump could be looking at a landslide loss in November.

As the saying goes, “The tongue is a fire, a world of unrighteousness” (James 3:6). Now his very legacy is at stake, and his NABJ meltdown may be the tipping point that sends his reputation into an irreversible nosedive. The twice-impeached president has already faced a slew of investigations and lawsuits, from the January 6 insurrection to his alleged mishandling of classified documents. If there is any justice in this world (and with our right-tilted Supreme Court, that’s a huge if) in this world, the American people will look back on this moment as the final, squalid act in the tragedy of Donald Trump.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Omar Faruque
Omar Faruque
Omar is a seasoned writer specializing in all things entertainment. His approach to life and writing is the same: find the story in everything, and make sure to enjoy the ride. When not behind his keyboard, Omar is living his best life, whether that's channeling his inner superhero, trying to replicate anime recipes in his kitchen, or settling into his favorite coffee shop corner with a good book.