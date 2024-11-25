Welp, Donald Trump is getting away with murder again and no one’s doing anything about it

Crime really does pay in America, as evidenced by the life of Donald Trump.

The former Apprentice host has broken a mind-boggling number of laws, and in the process has illuminated how fragile the American legal and political system is. Although he’s a convicted felon and has had to pay millions to E. Jean Carroll for sexually assaulting her, he doesn’t just remain a free man, but is set to once again reach the highest office in the land.

If that wasn’t embarrassing enough for any American with a basic sense of civic responsibility, thanks to his election win, Trump will now get away with what basically amounts to treason. This is because he will once again fall under the shield of presidential immunity, as longstanding Justice Department policy says that sitting presidents cannot face criminal prosecution.

As a result, special counsel Jack Smith is set to abandon two cases against the president-elect: one for retaining classified documents and the other for attempting to overturn the 2020 election by attempting to incite a violent insurrection.

Prosecutors were at pains to emphasize that this outcome did not mean the cases were without merit, writing in a filing that:

“That prohibition is categorical and does not turn on the gravity of the crimes charged, the strength of the Government’s proof, or the merits of the prosecution, which the Government stands fully behind.”

The egregious nature of Trump’s crimes makes this a bitter pill to swallow for those who still believe there is a sense of fairness in American society. There is no doubting his guilt when it comes to the classified documents case, as federal agents discovered multiple boxes of classified records at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, despite Trump’s best efforts to obstruct them. This all took place after his presidency, and thus he was not under immunity.

However, pro-Trump judge Aileen Cannon bent the knee and slowed down the case, allowing Trump to utilize his favored legal tactic of pushing legal deadlines until those prosecuting him ran out of steam or money. She then dismissed the case, despite there being no legal precedent to do so. There is strong evidence that Trump passed on classified information to American adversaries, including Russian president Vladimir Putin.

The other case that Smith is dropping relates to Trump’s attempt to incite an insurrection when he lost the 2020 election. He was indicted for this in 2021 only for the conservative-stacked Supreme Court to rule that former presidents retain a broad immunity from prosecution, which is undoubtedly a great way to run a country. The case was sent back to a district circuit judge so he could figure out which allegations in the indictment could still proceed to trial. Then, in October, Smith filed a new, larger brief that provided even more evidence the special counsel wanted to use at trial.

However, that’s now all a moot point, because apparently winning an election means you can basically do whatever you want. I guess when Trump said he could shoot someone on 5th Avenue and get away with it, that was more of a prophecy than a brag.

