‘We’re gonna need a bigger couch’: A savage JD Vance meme drives another nail into the ‘Hillbilly Elegy’ author’s political coffin

JD Vance and Kamala Harris‘ planes crossed paths at a Wisconsin airport, and Vance jumped on the photo op, which many online said looked like a still from an Entourage reboot as Vance and his staff marched across the tarmac to “check out my future plane,” he said.

Vance, the GOP candidate for Vice President, later called it “a bit of fun,” when he and the current VP Democratic nominee for president landed at the same airport for a campaign stop. “I also wanted to go say hello to the vice president and ask her why she refuses to answer questions from the media,” the Ohio senator added, commenting on how the current vice president has not yet sat down for an in-depth interview since President Biden backed out of the race and tapped her in as his successor.

Vance and Harris did not meet or speak on the tarmac, according to AP. But Vance’s “bit of fun” did generate the perfect meme, proving how truly bizarre this campaign cycle has been.

“We’re gonna need a bigger couch”

JD Vance’s Wisconsin airport stunt generated a meme picture of Vance, flanked by his staff, which has been shared by former Biden and Obama campaign finance chair Jon Cooper. Below that, the meme cut Roy Schneider as Chief Brody from Jaws, with the caption “We’re gonna need a bigger couch,” like Brody says “You’re gonna need a bigger boat” when he sees the size of the shark in the movie.

An earlier viral meme suggested Vance wrote about an intimate encounter with a couch in his 2016 bestselling book Hillbilly Elegy, which was a joke. Still, the couch rumors have been linked to Vance’s campaign, so much so that Minnesota Governor Tim Walz used it as a punchline in his first speech as the official Democratic VP nominee in Philadelphia.

pic.twitter.com/eJQmcPoKWN — Karen Valentine C (@lennonfan4) August 8, 2024 via Karen Valentine C/X

Like Vance’s airport shenanigans, the meme Jon Cooper shared is also a “bit of fun” and the hilarious comments on Cooper’s post took things further. Making the ultimate point, however, someone noted that dolphins are also in Jaws 3-D, for the perfect trifecta: Vance’s goofy picture with a couch and dolphin reference. In case you hadn’t heard, Vance is also rumored to be into dolphin-themed erotica, but there’s no solid proof that’s the case, either.

All joking aside here’s hoping the 2024 election campaign will return to topics that matter, but with Donald Trump and his ilk in the mix, who knows what might happen next?

