‘What a sad pathetic little man’: Rudy Giuliani’s communist earthquake diatribe ignites the ire of George Takei

It’s hard to believe, but there was a time in the United States when Rudy Giuliani was one of the most respected and revered politicians around. He began his rise during the Ronald Reagan presidency as Associate Attorney General, and then he became the Mayor of New York City, where he was serving during the 9/11 attacks.

He handled them with grace and amazing leadership and was named Time Person of the Year in 2001. He even ran for president and had a big lead at first (then he got beat by John McCain)! Oh, how things have changed. Now he’s broke, a national joke and even Star Trek George Takei is taking easy shots at him.

This all centers around a 4.8 magnitude earthquake that hit New Jersey near Whitehouse Station on Apr. 5. Giuliani appeared on his X show America’s Mayor Live and said his theory is that God is sending earthquakes to Democrat-leaning areas while sparing conservative ones.

You can’t make this up! Giuliani said that he was in the “communist state of New York” and then Connecticut and then he “just escaped all the earthquakes then we got to Massachusetts which probably had some earthquakes.” What about New Hampshire? “No earthquakes” which obviously tells Giuliani that God is sending him a message. By the way, that’s incorrect, which I guess should surprise no one coming from the man who held a press conference at a lawn care shop.

Here’s WMUR which states specifically that the earthquake was felt “across parts of New Hampshire.” Does fact-checking Giuliani matter? It sure feels like he’s going to say whatever he wants no matter what ends up being the truth.

“The communist states are getting earthquakes. Look at California. You can’t have more earthquakes than California. You want to figure out why. Now they’re going to say I’m a conspiracy theorist, I’m crazy. You know why? Because they don’t have a sense of humor. They’re not even human anymore. They’re Marxist automatons.” Yeah unfortunately that’s a real thing conservatives believe, that there are Democratic robots walking around masquerading as human beings. This is the world we live in. A post science, post sanity world where facts don’t matter and it’s more important to “troll the libs” than actually have something substantive or helpful to say. Here’s where Takei comes in. He shared the article about Giuliani and gave a poignant response that cut to the core of the issue: “What a sad pathetic little man.” For those that remember, like Takei, when Giuliani was actually someone people could respect, it hits that much harder. Rudy says God is sending a message by causing earthquakes in communist states like NY and CA. pic.twitter.com/pGaXwtbLmr — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) April 6, 2024

Of course other people were more than ready to clap back at America’s so-called mayor.” Here are some samples:

“God is also sending a message by bankrupting and disbarring him.” “This, once “America’s Mayor”. Really very sad.” “He has always been a corrupt charlatan. He was more sly in his youth and leveraged 9/11 to repair and boost his image.” OOh here’s a good one: “America’s Alcoholic.” Others pointed out how ludicrous it was to mention California when it’s LITERALLY ON A FAULTLINE.

Rudy Colludy has lost it .. even bringing up California earthquakes, completely ignoring the fault line that are on … lmaoooo https://t.co/s89wycMeoc pic.twitter.com/buYXPyB0Zc — A.E Newman (@truegreenthumb) April 6, 2024

Someone else pointed out something that Giuliani seemed to miss in his scientific calculations about earthquakes: Alaska is the most seismically active state in the country, and no state is redder than Alaska. The only time Alaska went blue was in 1964 when Lyndon B. Johnson won the presidency in that historic landslide. Why even bother with the facts, right? They just get in the way! Can’t wait to hear how chemtrails are a lib conspiracy next week.

