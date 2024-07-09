Image Credit: Disney
What happened to Barbara Boxer?

Boxer served as a Senator from California from 1993 to 2017.
Published: Jul 9, 2024 04:43 pm

Former Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA) may be retired, but she’s still a prominent figure in American politics, known for her strong advocacy for progressive causes, particularly in the areas of women’s rights, environmental issues, and public health.

A member of the Democratic Party, Boxer’s political career spans several decades. Barbara Levy Boxer grew up in a Jewish family in Brooklyn. She completed her bachelor’s degree in Economics from Brooklyn College in 1962. Her early career was in the stock market and journalism, but her passion for politics led her to a different path. She first stepped into the political arena when she worked as a journalist and congressional aide.

Boxer’s political career began at the local level when she moved to Marin County, California. She served on the Marin County Board of Supervisors for six years, starting in 1976. In 1982, Boxer was elected to the U.S. House of Representatives, representing California’s 6th congressional district. During her tenure in the House, she was known for her commitment to liberal causes. She was also a founding member of the Congressional Progressive Caucus.

In 1992, Boxer was elected to the U.S. Senate, a pivotal year known as the “Year of the Woman” due to the significant number of women elected to Congress. She was a vocal opponent of the Iraq War, and worked on legislation related to improving public infrastructure, healthcare reform, and the protection of natural resources. Boxer served four terms in the Senate, choosing not to seek re-election in 2016.

After retiring from the Senate, Boxer has remained active in political advocacy. She founded PAC for a Change, an organization that supports progressive candidates and causes. She has also been involved in various speaking engagements and has written several books, including The Art of Tough and Blind Trust, among others. In January 2020, it was announced that Barbara Boxer joined Mercury Public Affairs, a leading lobbying and public strategy firm. However, this move was not without controversy. Some critics pointed out a potential conflict of interest, given her previous vocal criticisms of the lobbying industry during her time in Congress. Her decision to join a lobbying firm was seen by some as contrary to her earlier stance on political ethics and lobbying.

In October 2021, it was reported that Boxer had registered as a foreign agent for Hikvision USA, a subsidiary of a Chinese surveillance company that had been blacklisted by the U.S. government due to alleged involvement in human rights abuses against Uyghur Muslims in China. Following criticism, Boxer announced that she was deregistering as a foreign agent, and expressed regret for her decision to represent the company.

In recent years, Boxer has spent time with her family, including her husband, Stewart, and their grandchildren. However, Boxer remains active in Democratic politics, endorsing and campaigning for candidates in various elections.

