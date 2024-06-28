What happened to Biden’s voice?

Donald Trump and Joe Biden‘s performances at the first 2024 presidential debate were rough: Trump seemingly made stuff up on the spot, and Biden’s halting words and “Big Grandpa” energy comforted no one concerned about his age. Biden’s voice was hoarse, too, which caused some to question — is he healthy?

Biden’s raspy speaking voice was noticed not long after the debate started. Trump’s 2024 campaign secretary, Karoline Leavitt, wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “What’s wrong with Joe Biden’s voice? Hasn’t he been hiding in the woods for a week?????” Comedian Terrance Williams added, “Biden is sick, Listen to his voice and look at his eyes. I hope they have doctors and nurses there.” And finally, political consultant Frank Luntz wrote, “My focus group of undecided voters is surprised and concerned about Biden’s voice. This doesn’t bode well for questions about his health.”

Biden had a cold but was cleared of COVID

Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to.



I might not debate as well as I used to.



But what I do know is how to tell the truth.pic.twitter.com/ep5D0EhT5P — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) June 28, 2024 via Joe Biden/X

Explaining his voice, Joe Biden was recovering from a cold during the debate, as Terrance Williams wrote on X, but he was cleared of COVID, according to CBS News. The day after the debate, Biden mentioned his voice at a campaign stop in Raleigh, North Carolina: “Folks, I might not walk as easily or talk as smoothly as I used to. I might not debate as well as I used to. But what I do know is how to tell the truth,” he said, seeming to refer to the sound of his voice and several verbal gaffes he made during the debate, an issue that has long plagued him as a politician.

Biden had a physical in February, USA Today reported, and he was declared a “healthy, active, robust 81-year-old male who remains fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency,” according to a White House statement. Arthritis had contributed to his stiffened gait, the White House said, and he’d also been treated for sleep apnea. In the past, Biden has also been open about how he has had a stutter all his life.

