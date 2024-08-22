What happened to Bill Clinton’s voice? His speech at the DNC, explained

The 2024 DNC has reenergized the Democratic Party and sprinkled heaps of hope that voters in the party have not felt in quite some time. But just as much as politicians and their policies continue to change, so do their physical effects — which was extremely evident during Bill Clinton’s speech.

After his wife Hillary delivered one of the most thought-provoking and forward-thinking speeches in recent memory, the former president followed up with an amusing speech of his own that both poked fun at Donald Trump and the GOP, and more specifically, at himself. During the primetime speech, Clinton joked about being the oldest man in his family, and yet still younger than the Orange Thanos Variant.

As Clinton poked fun at currently living life throughout his golden years, the American public picked up on his notably raspy voice, slow speaking, and weaker demeanor, with Clinton himself questioning how many more conventions he can actually do at his elder age.

So, what happened to Clinton’s voice?

Once known for his charismatic drawl and puffed chest movements, it’s obvious that the 78-year-old is not quite as vibrant and full of life as he once was, but that certainly should not discredit his hard work as both a former president and lawyer.

According to UCLA Health, age-related vocal changes are quite common, which is often why our voices tend towards a lower, deeper pitch and grow raspier as we age gracefully. Also, Clinton has a history of voice issues and chronic laryngitis, with news coverage of his vocal struggles dating back to his emergence on the national political stage in the 1990s. His struggles with vocal performance has been attributed to allergies and acid reflux as possible causes, which may have worsened with age.

So despite a high-profile scandal and considerable dips in popularity over the years, Clinton is simply guilty of one thing lately, which many have endured before us and what we will endure in the future, and that’s growing older.

