Image Credit: Disney
Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Bill Clinton Getty
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

What happened to Bill Clinton’s voice? His speech at the DNC, explained

Questions are circulating around the former president.
Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
|

Published: Aug 22, 2024 12:42 pm

The 2024 DNC has reenergized the Democratic Party and sprinkled heaps of hope that voters in the party have not felt in quite some time. But just as much as politicians and their policies continue to change, so do their physical effects — which was extremely evident during Bill Clinton’s speech.

Recommended Videos

After his wife Hillary delivered one of the most thought-provoking and forward-thinking speeches in recent memory, the former president followed up with an amusing speech of his own that both poked fun at Donald Trump and the GOP, and more specifically, at himself. During the primetime speech, Clinton joked about being the oldest man in his family, and yet still younger than the Orange Thanos Variant.

As Clinton poked fun at currently living life throughout his golden years, the American public picked up on his notably raspy voice, slow speaking, and weaker demeanor, with Clinton himself questioning how many more conventions he can actually do at his elder age. 

So, what happened to Clinton’s voice?

Governor of Arkansas and Democratic Party candidate Bill Clinton campaigns for the presidency in Georgia. | Location: Sylvester, Georgia, USA. (Photo by Ira Wyman/Sygma via Getty Images)
Photo by Ira Wyman/Sygma via Getty Images

Once known for his charismatic drawl and puffed chest movements, it’s obvious that the 78-year-old is not quite as vibrant and full of life as he once was, but that certainly should not discredit his hard work as both a former president and lawyer.

According to UCLA Health, age-related vocal changes are quite common, which is often why our voices tend towards a lower, deeper pitch and grow raspier as we age gracefully. Also, Clinton has a history of voice issues and chronic laryngitis, with news coverage of his vocal struggles dating back to his emergence on the national political stage in the 1990s. His struggles with vocal performance has been attributed to allergies and acid reflux as possible causes, which may have worsened with age.

So despite a high-profile scandal and considerable dips in popularity over the years, Clinton is simply guilty of one thing lately, which many have endured before us and what we will endure in the future, and that’s growing older.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Taylor Mansfield
Taylor Mansfield
Fascinated by the art of journalism, Taylor Mansfield has been writing for over 10 years. In the present day, she lends her expertise as a Staff Writer / Editor for WGTC, tackling a broad range of topics such as movies, television, celebrity news, and of course… *anything* horror! Because wherever there is horror — Taylor isn't far behind. She has previously contributed to entertainment sites such as GamersDecide, MovieWeb, and The Nerd Stash.