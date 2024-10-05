What happened to Mesa County clerk Tina Peters?

U.S. conservatives and Donald Trump followers frequently complain about Democrats supposedly tampering in elections, an unfunded claim that has been disproved multiple times. Ironically, Mesa County clerk Tina Peters was found guilty of what she stood against.

Recommended Videos

Peters, once a relatively unknown figure in Colorado politics, rose to prominence in conservative circles as a vocal proponent of unfounded claims of widespread fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Her fervent belief in these conspiracy theories led her down a path that would ultimately result in her conviction on multiple felony charges.

The saga began when Tina Peters, in her role as Mesa County clerk, orchestrated a security breach of the county’s election system. She allowed an unauthorized individual to access sensitive voting equipment by misusing a county security card. This individual was not publicly named in the reports, but was described as being affiliated with Mike Lindell, the CEO of MyPillow and a prominent promoter of baseless election fraud claims.

The intent behind this unauthorized access appears to have been to gather evidence to support unfounded allegations of election fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Following this breach, screenshots of the election software appeared on right-wing websites, suggesting that the information obtained was disseminated to fuel conspiracy theories. Peters not only facilitated this unauthorized access but also actively deceived other officials about the identity of the person she had allowed into the secure area. This deception formed part of the criminal charges against her, including counts of attempting to influence a public servant and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.

Did Tina Peters get arrested for her crimes?

The best part of the Tina Peters sentencing was when the prosecution reminded the judge he’d forgotten to sentence her for one of the charges 😫 pic.twitter.com/eyiODI7M2y — chris evans (@notcapnamerica) October 3, 2024

On October 3, 2024, Tina Peters was sentenced to a staggering nine years behind bars for her role in the election security breach. The sentence, handed down by Judge Matthew Barrett, included eight and a half years in prison followed by six months in the Mesa County Detention Center.

During the sentencing hearing, Judge Barrett didn’t mince words, calling Peters “as defiant as a defendant that this court has ever seen” and describing her as “privileged.” He emphasized that prison was the only appropriate place for Peters, given the seriousness of her crimes and the damage they caused to public trust in the electoral process.

Throughout the trial and even during her sentencing, Peters remained uncooperative. In a 40-minute speech before the court, she attempted to present evidence that had been ruled inadmissible during her trial and broke down in tears while pleading for leniency. Despite her emotional appeal, Peters insisted that fraud had occurred in the 2020 election, demonstrating her unwavering commitment to debunked conspiracy theories.

The fallout from Peters’ actions extends far beyond her legal troubles. Matt Crane, executive director of the Colorado County Clerks Association, testified that Peters’ conduct has led to death threats against election officials in the state. Furthermore, her relentless promotion of election fraud myths has contributed to a climate of distrust and fear among election workers, with some long-time clerks choosing early retirement to escape the hostile environment.

It’s worth noting that this case marked the first prosecution of a local election official for a suspected security breach related to the 2020 election conspiracy theories. Funny enough, it involves a vocal conservative.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy