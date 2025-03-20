What happened to Nancy Pelosi’s nose?

These days Nancy Pelosi is the physical embodiment of why the Democratic Party has collapsed into an embarrassing mess. At the age of 84, she’s spent 20 terms in office and, with Biden now having been embarrassingly shuffled offstage, is a textbook example of the dull establishment corporatism that prevents younger and more radical talent from having a chance to shine.

Recommended Videos

You can draw a straight line from the withered overlords of the Democratic Party refusing to relinquish their grip on power to the crushing second victory of Donald Trump, with all the monstrosities that have followed in its wake.

She’s recently been repeatedly heckled by protesters calling her out on her past support for the disastrous and illegal war in Iraq, yelled on video that pro-Palestinian activists should “go back to China“, and sarcastically dismissed calls for urgent environmental reform as “the green dream or whatever they call it“.

But enough about how awful she is, let’s get down to brass tacks. What’s up with that nose?

Who nose?

Yesterday the search “what happened to nancy pelosi nose” began trending. Close examination of recent footage indicates that, if nothing else, we can 100& confirm that Pelosi’s nose is still attached to the rest of her face.

I found the 360 year old



pic.twitter.com/CzxCV8BKGS — 🪶Native Patriot 🇺🇸 (@LaNativePatriot) March 5, 2025

On some further digging, something is definitely up with Pelosi’s nose. She attended Donald Trump’s recent address to Congress on Mar. 5 and news footage appears to show her left nostril emitting a sudden stream of clear slimy mucus, requiring her to quickly wipe it away.

This may or may not be connected to her more recently sporting a band-aid over her nose, which appears to have been repositioned a few times over the last month. Here’s a post from Feb. 12 in which she seems to have a small injury to her right nostril:

What the hell happened to Nancy Pelosi’s nose? pic.twitter.com/g03QFPwp4x — Distel Power (@DistelAtoms) February 12, 2025

And, in a speech on Mar. 19 she was seen wearing a much larger plaster covering almost the entirety of her nose:

It looks like that idiot Nancy Pelosi stuck her nose again in someone’s business! 🤪🤣 pic.twitter.com/tIZ2S6FokV — [email protected] (@ArmyMosher4) March 19, 2025

What is on Nancy Pelosi NOSE? pic.twitter.com/INfmZtkQh3 — Jobae (@MAGA_Planet2025) March 19, 2025

It’s perhaps notable that Pelosi has a recent history of injuries. In Dec. 2024 during an official trip to Luxembourg Pelosi tripped and fell down a staircase, fracturing her hip. She was rushed to a Luxemborgian hospital for treatment, cut short her official duties, had a hip replacement, and returned soon afterward. So, she may have suffered a similar accident that left her with a nasal injury.

Whatever’s going on with her nose doesn’t appear to have slowed her down, so I guess all we can do is monitor the situation and hope for the best. If I see, hear, or learn more about the true condition of Nancy Pelosi’s nose, you can rest assured I’ll be on the case.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy