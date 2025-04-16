Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
United States Supreme Court (front row L-R) Associate Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Associate Justice Clarence Thomas, Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts, Associate Justice Samuel Alito, and Associate Justice Elena Kagan, (back row L-R) Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett, Associate Justice Neil Gorsuch, Associate Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson pose for their official portrait at the East Conference Room of the Supreme Court building on October 7, 2022 in Washington, DC. The Supreme Court has begun a new term after Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson was officially added to the bench in September. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images) / U.S. President Donald Trump gestures while speaking during an executive order signing event in the Oval Office of the White House on March 31, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump has signed an executive order against ticket scalping and reforming the live entertainment ticket industry. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photos by Alex Wong/Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

What happens if Donald Trump disobeys a Supreme Court order?

Real nice balance of powers we had once...
David James
David James
|

Published: Apr 16, 2025 06:41 am

The ongoing case of Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the innocent Maryland father that the Trump administration accidentally deported to a notorious El Salvadoran prison, is threatening to turn into the biggest constitutional crisis in a generation.

Recommended Videos

Last week, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled that the government must “facilitate” Garcia’s return. Donald Trump is doing nothing of the sort, laughably arguing that he doesn’t have the power to make it happen and even if he did, he wouldn’t comply. This pits the executive and judicial branches of the government against each other, so what happens next?

Firstly, all Supreme Court rulings (including their decision on Garcia) are binding under the U.S. Constitution. However, the Supreme Court has no direct enforcement power, so consequences for defying it depend on what other branches and institutions do.

In normal times, defying a Supreme Court order would be widely seen as a massive undermining of the rule of law and the separation of powers. A president who did it may face impeachment proceedings, as Congress would consider it an overreach of presidential powers.

Ultimately, the Supreme Court relies on law enforcement to enforce its orders, though it’s vanishingly unlikely that U.S. Marshals would take action against a sitting president. In any event, the Supreme Court itself ruled in July 2024 that presidents have absolute immunity from criminal prosecution for those official acts which fall within their “exclusive sphere of constitutional authority” and have “presumptive immunity” to acts that don’t.

Past examples of presidents defying the Supreme Court are extremely rare. In 1832 President Andrew Jackson was said to have responded to a decision by Chief Justice John Marshall he disagreed with by saying he “made his decision, now let him enforce it!”. Though Jackson may never have said those exact words, he did defy the court and, ultimately, nothing happened to him.

The same is almost certainly true of Donald Trump. Yes, he may be tearing up the balance of governmental power, but if he chooses to ignore the Supreme Court there’s nothing they can realistically do about it. Even if he’s held in contempt by the Supreme Court, he can simply point to the Supreme Court’s own decision granting him immunity.

You might be thinking that this all sounds more like a dictator than a president accountable to the law and the people. And well, yeah. It does.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Related Content
Related Content
Related Content