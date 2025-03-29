What is Alina Habba’s net worth?

Lawyer Alina Habba was sworn in as the U.S. attorney for New Jersey by Donald Trump on Friday. Mar. 28. Habba has been a strong supporter of Trump and has defended him in the courtroom on a number of occasions.

Recommended Videos

The president announced that Habba would be taking over the role of U.S. attorney for the district of New Jersey, on Mar. 24. Her predecessor, John Giordano, had been appointed by Trump a mere three weeks earlier, on Mar. 3. It’s not exactly a surprise that Habba was offered the role considering she has been by Trump’s side during numerous challenging situations faced by the businessman.

According to an article from The Hill, Habba represented Donald in a handful of trials and lawsuits including his business fraud case. She has seen a great deal of success as a lawyer, and of course, it pays to have rich friends like Donald Trump. So what else do we know about her career, and while we’re on the subject, what’s her net worth?

Alina Habba’s history with Trump and her current net worth

Habba first worked as Trump’s attorney during the defamation case between the businessman and former The Apprentice contestant, Summer Zervos. The case went on for five years, between 2016 and 2021, before Zervos finally settled out of court.

Another case saw Trump try to sue Hillary Clinton and other defendants for racketeering and conspiring against him. Habba was the lead attorney in the case, although the judge ultimately ruled that both her and Trump had abused the legal system resulting in them being sanctioned for almost $1 million.

Alina Habba also represented the president during his civil fraud case, in which he was accused of inflating his net worth. She also represented him during the defamation and sexual assault lawsuit brought by journalist and author, E. Jean Carroll.

Later on she became a legal spokesperson and senior advisor to the Trump campaign and eventually joined the White House as one of the president’s counselors. She has shown her loyalty to him and it seems Trump hasn’t forgotten that which is likely why she’s been given the role of interim U.S. attorney.

While her earnings as a lawyer are not public knowledge her net worth is assumed to be mostly accumulated wealth from her legal practice, media appearances, and her foray into politics. It’s estimated to be somewhere between $1 million and $5 million according to the Hindustan times. Her Husband, Gregg Reuben, is the CEO of a company called Centerpark, which focuses on sustainable parking solutions — his net worth is estimated to be around $2-5 million.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy