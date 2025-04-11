Forgot password
In a prerecorded address for the Republican National Convention released August 27, 2020, White House Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications Dan Scavino speaks inside the empty Mellon Auditorium August 26, 2020 in Washington, DC. The novel coronavirus pandemic has forced the Republican Party to move away from an in-person convention to a televised format, similar to the Democratic Party's convention a week earlier. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

What is Dan Scavino’s net worth?

Not bad for someone who started out as Trump's caddie.
David James
David James
|

Published: Apr 11, 2025 06:09 am

You’d be hard pressed to find someone more loyal to Donald Trump than Dan Scavino. Currently deputy chief of staff in the White House, he was a fixture of the first administration, the general manager of Trump’s Westchester golf club, and an important part of his campaign machine.

Recommended Videos

So, does close proximity to Trump mean his wealth rubs off on you? In an interesting twist, Scavino first met Trump when he was assigned as his caddie for a 1992 golf party. He must have made some smart decisions with those golf clubs because Trump took a shine to him and appears to have closely followed his career.

As such, Scavino’s wealth stems from his remora-like attachment to Trump. Scavino initially made his money with business positions at Coca-Cola and Galderma, and in 2008 became the general manager of Trump National Golf Club Westchester.

Trump getting serious about politics in 2015 saw Scavino jump aboard with him. He was the social media director for Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign, then White House Director of Social Media, and later Deputy Chief of Staff for Communications, earning a reported salary of $179,700 annually. His current role as Principal White House Deputy Chief of Staff means he still commands a comparable or higher income.

But, like most governmental figures, he probably also has some side hustles in private consulting, speeches, and advice on political strategy concerning digital messaging, given his expertise in shaping Trump’s online presence. He also almost certainly has some investments, stock options, and interests in various businesses, though exact details are unknown. The only factor potentially limiting his wealth is the 2018 divorce from his wife, Jennifer.

As such, there’s a wide range of estimates as to Scavino’s wealth. At the low end he could be worth $1 million to $5 million, though it’s possible he’s quietly worth $10 million to $20 million. And, as it doesn’t seem like he has any reason to make his financial affairs public, we may never know an exact figure.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
