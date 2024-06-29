What is Donald Trump’s ‘Black Jobs’ claim?

During a recent presidential debate, Donald Trump unleashed a statement that left many scratching their heads and others rolling their eyes.

Recommended Videos

During the first presidential debate of 2024, Trump decided to share his unique perspective on immigration and its impact on the African American community. Channeling his inner stand-up comedian, Trump declared that immigrants were taking “Black jobs” from hardworking Americans. Yes, you heard that right – apparently, jobs now come in different colors! While the dear ex-president and forever convicted felon meant to insinuate that immigrants are stealing the jobs that are presumably reserved for Black Americans, applying sense to Trump’s words when he himself doesn’t feel justified, especially when the imaginary system in his garbled nonsense doesn’t even exist.

Last night's debate missed the mark. Black Americans thrive in every industry, breaking boundaries and redefining excellence. We are not confined to any one #BlackJob. https://t.co/YzgZH2HAZ3 pic.twitter.com/ASidEOR2fV — Derrick Johnson (@DerrickNAACP) June 28, 2024

This statement immediately set social media ablaze, with Twitter users competing to come up with the funniest responses. Some wondered if “Black jobs” came with a particular dress code, while others pondered whether they needed to update their resumes to specify their preferred job hue.

The great “Black Jobs” mystery unveiled

Did we ever figure out what a “Black job” is? Asking for me. — Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta (@malcolmkenyatta) June 28, 2024

First and foremost, it’s important to note that there’s no such thing as a “Black job” or a job designated explicitly for any racial group. Jobs are jobs, regardless of who performs them. Trump’s statement reflects a fundamental misunderstanding of how the labor market works and perpetuates harmful stereotypes about both immigrants and African Americans, suggesting Black people are predestined to play the same roles in U.S. society.

In addition, economists and labor experts have consistently debunked the notion that immigrants “steal” jobs from native-born workers. Many studies have shown that immigration often leads to job creation and economic growth. For example, a study by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine found that immigration has an overall positive fiscal impact on the U.S. economy.

Another day in Congress doing our “Black jobs.” pic.twitter.com/V50UkJCHks — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) June 28, 2024

Finally, the economic data paints a different picture than the one Trump is trying to sell. Under the Biden administration, Black unemployment has reached historic lows, dropping to 5.0% in April 2023. This is significantly lower than the average rates seen during Trump’s presidency, which hovered around 6% before skyrocketing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But why let facts get in the way of a good [re: lame] story, right? Trump’s claim seems to be less about actual economic realities and more about stirring up fear and division – a strategy he’s employed time and time again.

It’s worth noting that this isn’t the first time Trump has made outlandish claims about his impact on the African American community. He’s previously declared himself the best president for Black America since Abraham Lincoln – a statement that would make even Honest Abe chuckle from beyond the grave.

In the end, Trump’s “Black jobs” claim is nothing more than a poorly disguised attempt to pit different communities against each other. It’s a classic case of misdirection – while everyone’s busy trying to figure out what specific section of the employment sector it is, they might forget to look at the actual policies and their impacts on American workers of all backgrounds. So, the next time you hear Trump or any other politician talking about “Black jobs,” remember to take it with a grain of salt – or better yet, a whole shaker.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy