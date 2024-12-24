Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) speaks to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and former President Trump are faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)speak to reporters in the spin room following the CNN Presidential Debate between U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate, former U.S. President Donald Trump at the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus on June 27, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. President Biden and former President Trump are faced off in the first presidential debate of the 2024 campaign. (Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)
Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images
Category:
Politics

What is Matt Gaetz’s ethnicity?

Is sleazebag an ethnicity?
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
|

Published: Dec 24, 2024 06:39 am

Matt Gaetz, the outspoken former Congressman from Florida, sure has made quite a name for himself in American politics. Unfortunately for him, his reputation right now is as a sleazeball who paid an underage girl for sex, with the (Republican-led) House ethics committee finding “substantial evidence” that be broke rules around “prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress.”

Recommended Videos

This should hammer a nail into any future political ambitions he might have. However, there’s a deeper story rooted in his ancestry and ethnicity. So, what is Matt Gaetz’s ethnicity? Let’s break it down.

His paternal heritage

Matt Gaetz’s paternal side of the family is a mix of German and Norwegian ancestry. His grandfather, Stanley Jerome “Jerry” Gaetz, was a prominent figure in North Dakota. Jerry was politically active, serving as the mayor of Rugby, North Dakota, and a state legislator. He also carried a strong German lineage. Jerry’s father, Mathew Louis Gaetz, was of German descent. Mathew’s parents, Anton Gaetz and Helena C. Giefer, both hailed from German regions. Anton came from Ahrdorf in Nordrhein-Westfalen, while Helena’s family roots trace back to Dümpelfeld in Rheinland-Pfalz.

On his paternal grandmother’s side, Matt has Norwegian heritage. Olive Elvina Knutson, Jerry Gaetz’s wife, was born in North Dakota to parents of Norwegian descent. Her father, Osmund Knutson, was the son of Knudt Knudson and Ingeborg Isabelle Osmundsdatter Trydal. .

Exploring Gaetz’s maternal lineage

Matt’s maternal ancestry is deeply rooted in America, particularly in Kentucky. Matt’s maternal grandfather, Alfred E. Quertermous, was born in Kentucky and brought a mix of Anglo-American heritage to the family. Alfred’s father, Alfred Walter Quertermous, was the son of James Franklyn Quertermous and Mary Elizabeth Cordel. Meanwhile, Ruby McLean, Alfred’s wife, descended from Millard Fillmore McLean and Lulu Ella Thurman.

Matt’s maternal grandmother, Joanne (or Jo Anne) Jenkins, also came from Kentucky. Her father, Thomas Sales Jenkins, was the son of John Crittenton Jenkins and Lanie A. Rayborn. On Joanne’s mother’s side, Julia Francis Baker was the daughter of William Kearney Baker and Mary Jane Polly. This side of Matt’s family has a long history in America, with roots that go back to early settlers of British origin.

What’s Matt Gaetz’s ethnicity? 

When you combine it, Matt Gaetz’s ethnicity is a blend of German, Norwegian, and Anglo-American heritage. Understanding someone’s ethnicity is more than just tracing family trees, it’s about appreciating the diverse histories that shape who they are today. All that said, we doubt anybody linked to him is going to feel much pride about the connection right now.

Gaetz has been exposed as a creepy, drug-addled mess of a human being, so it’s all the more shocking that for a brief shining moment, he was going to be the next Attorney General. But it seems that even for the incoming Trump administration there are limits to what you can get away with, and paying a 17-year-old girl for sex (or at least, getting caught doing it) is where the line is drawn.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Demi Phillips
Demi Phillips
Demilade Phillips covers entertainment news and other exciting topics for We Got This Covered. When he's not writing, he's walking endlessly through Lisbon's narrow roads, discovering new rave spots, watching anime, and streaming every Mariah Carey song out there.
Link to www.demiphillips.journoportfolio.com