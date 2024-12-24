Matt Gaetz, the outspoken former Congressman from Florida, sure has made quite a name for himself in American politics. Unfortunately for him, his reputation right now is as a sleazeball who paid an underage girl for sex, with the (Republican-led) House ethics committee finding “substantial evidence” that be broke rules around “prostitution, statutory rape, illicit drug use, impermissible gifts, special favors or privileges, and obstruction of Congress.”

Recommended Videos

This should hammer a nail into any future political ambitions he might have. However, there’s a deeper story rooted in his ancestry and ethnicity. So, what is Matt Gaetz’s ethnicity? Let’s break it down.

His paternal heritage

Tomorrow my father and I will both be on the ballot in Northwest Florida. It would be an honor to have your vote. We will fight for you. pic.twitter.com/5UZWMPbJnx — Matt Gaetz (@mattgaetz) November 5, 2024

Matt Gaetz’s paternal side of the family is a mix of German and Norwegian ancestry. His grandfather, Stanley Jerome “Jerry” Gaetz, was a prominent figure in North Dakota. Jerry was politically active, serving as the mayor of Rugby, North Dakota, and a state legislator. He also carried a strong German lineage. Jerry’s father, Mathew Louis Gaetz, was of German descent. Mathew’s parents, Anton Gaetz and Helena C. Giefer, both hailed from German regions. Anton came from Ahrdorf in Nordrhein-Westfalen, while Helena’s family roots trace back to Dümpelfeld in Rheinland-Pfalz.

On his paternal grandmother’s side, Matt has Norwegian heritage. Olive Elvina Knutson, Jerry Gaetz’s wife, was born in North Dakota to parents of Norwegian descent. Her father, Osmund Knutson, was the son of Knudt Knudson and Ingeborg Isabelle Osmundsdatter Trydal. .

Exploring Gaetz’s maternal lineage

Matt’s maternal ancestry is deeply rooted in America, particularly in Kentucky. Matt’s maternal grandfather, Alfred E. Quertermous, was born in Kentucky and brought a mix of Anglo-American heritage to the family. Alfred’s father, Alfred Walter Quertermous, was the son of James Franklyn Quertermous and Mary Elizabeth Cordel. Meanwhile, Ruby McLean, Alfred’s wife, descended from Millard Fillmore McLean and Lulu Ella Thurman.

Matt’s maternal grandmother, Joanne (or Jo Anne) Jenkins, also came from Kentucky. Her father, Thomas Sales Jenkins, was the son of John Crittenton Jenkins and Lanie A. Rayborn. On Joanne’s mother’s side, Julia Francis Baker was the daughter of William Kearney Baker and Mary Jane Polly. This side of Matt’s family has a long history in America, with roots that go back to early settlers of British origin.

What’s Matt Gaetz’s ethnicity?

When you combine it, Matt Gaetz’s ethnicity is a blend of German, Norwegian, and Anglo-American heritage. Understanding someone’s ethnicity is more than just tracing family trees, it’s about appreciating the diverse histories that shape who they are today. All that said, we doubt anybody linked to him is going to feel much pride about the connection right now.

Gaetz has been exposed as a creepy, drug-addled mess of a human being, so it’s all the more shocking that for a brief shining moment, he was going to be the next Attorney General. But it seems that even for the incoming Trump administration there are limits to what you can get away with, and paying a 17-year-old girl for sex (or at least, getting caught doing it) is where the line is drawn.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy