What is ‘Swifties for Trump?’ Has Taylor Swift pulled a JD Vance and is now Team Donald Trump?

Few pairings are as bizarre as Taylor Swift and Donald Trump. Yet, “Swifties for Trump” is surprisingly trending on social media.

A pop superstar known for her chart-topping hits and record-breaking tours, Swift has been on a journey of political awakening in recent years. Once criticized for her silence on political matters, Swift broke her apolitical stance in 2018 by endorsing Democratic candidates in Tennessee. Since then, she has become increasingly vocal about issues such as LGBTQ+ rights, racial justice, and voter registration. Basically, everything Trump stands against.

Swift’s disapproval of Trump has been well-documented. In a 2019 interview with The Guardian, she didn’t mince words: “We’re a democracy – at least, we’re supposed to be – where you’re allowed to disagree, dissent, debate. I really think that he thinks this is an autocracy.” She has also criticized Trump’s handling of social issues, saying,

“The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.”

“Swifties for Trump” obviously don’t know who Taylor Swift HATES. pic.twitter.com/qwFDSLj99T — madison’s clown era (@swift13evermore) August 17, 2024

During the 2020 election, Swift explicitly endorsed Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, stating, “Donald Trump’s ineffective leadership gravely worsened the crisis that we are in, and he is now taking advantage of it to subvert and destroy our right to vote and vote safely.” This strong statement leaves little room for interpretation about her political leanings.

So, has Swift changed her mind? After all, even Trump’s choice for VP, JD Vance, had once strongly criticized the Orange Man before joining his ranks. And if she did, what might come next, “Biden for Trump?” Or even “MAGAs for democracy?”

The “Swifties for Trump” movement has nothing to do with Taylor Swift

I’ll accept that there may be 10s of Swifties for Trump, and that’s cool. Swift isn’t. AND Kamala got Ironman, The Hulk, Black Widow, Captain America and, did I mention, Swift.

pic.twitter.com/j43jAGQSJ1 — bluebonnetdem All in for Kamala💙🐾 (@McElroyMarra) August 17, 2024

The notion that Swift might have pulled a JD Vance is unfounded. Unlike Vance, Swift has shown no signs of reversing her political stance. Her consistent messaging and actions in support of progressive causes starkly contrast Trump’s policies and rhetoric.

Of course, the emergence of the “Swifties for Trump” trend is somewhat bewildering, as the two public figures disagree on almost everything. Some fans have expressed disbelief, questioning the legitimacy of the trend. Others view the trend with amusement, seeing it as an ironic twist given Swift’s political stances. There are also those who wonder if the trend could be a bot campaign by Republicans or foreign forces trying to seed dissent in the U.S.

Swifties for Trump on their first shift: pic.twitter.com/iHaeSjETPK — ⛧🪷 🐝 ⚖💛 Madeleine – Слава Україні💛💙 🌻🚜🪷⛧ (@Weltenbrandt) August 17, 2024

But there are some very real MAGAs/Swifties leading and spreading the trend, going out of their way to add their choice of musical idol to their for-reasons-unknown desire to see Trump win in November.

Beyond the absurdist comedy of it all, the trend does raise some valid questions about the intersection between celebrity influence and political activism. It would be naive to think every Swiftie would vote for Harris in 2024. People can separate musical taste from political preferences. In addition, Swift encourages her fans to form their own political opinions. She has used her platform to promote voter registration and civic engagement rather than dictating how her fans should vote. Finally, since Swift hasn’t publicly endorsed Harris, fans can take her silence as evidence she doesn’t support the Democrats this year.

Swifties for Trump right next to . . . pic.twitter.com/Gme4vGzLTs — Holy Bullies (@holybullies) August 17, 2024

Nevertheless, while everyone can vote as they feel it’s best, some fans question if it is appropriate to use Swift’s name to support a candidate she has openly opposed. The “Swifties for Trump” hashtag gives the false impression the singer could be aligned with the Republican candidate, which is simply not true.

Whatever the origin of the “Swifites for Trump” trend, it’s unlikely that it will be the last movement to raise eyebrows before election day. Social media plays a huge factor in political campaigns nowadays, with every side trying to weaponize passionate communities in their favor.

