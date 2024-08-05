What is Trump Force 47?

Donald Trump is weird. Never has a president or presidential candidate been so orange, overbearing, lacking in common decency and intelligence, and so about themselves. The convicted felon’s latest self-serving endeavor involves promoting a new project called Trump Force 47.

On the website created for it, Trump Force 47 is described as “the official army of volunteer neighborhood organizers working together to defeat Kamala Harris and the far-left liberal democrats.”

In a nutshell, it’s this year’s Republican get-out-and-vote-for-Trump operation. Volunteers can join the project and choose to participate in any or all of the six activities to assist with. They are “Targeted Voter Outreach in My Neighborhood,” “Calling Targeted Voters,” “Poll Watching,” “Be a Trump Captain,” “Host a Trump House Party,” and “Deliver Yard Signs To My Neighbors.”

Can you think of anything worse than being “a Trump Captain” or… [vomits slightly]… hosting “a Trump House Party”?

Of course, as with anything remotely associated with the former Cheeto-in-chief, controversy surrounds it.

What’s the inevitable controversy?

Aside from sounding like something out of Star Wars (a bit like the Space Force he established — Trump must really fancy himself as a sci-fi hero, despite being more like Jabba the Hutt than Luke Skywalker), Trump Force 47’s controversy is that it shares its name with another contentious group.

As USA Today explains, the Vietnamese army’s “Force 47” — which derived its name from Directive 47, a policy document issued by the army’s General Political Department in 2016 — was created as an alternative to hiring civilian “opinion shapers” who had operated on a smaller, less successful scale.

It’s an “influencer army” put together to fight “wrong views” that, after an investigation by Reuters, was culled by Facebook, while YouTube nine channels created by the group for violating its spam policies.

Trump Force 47 is so named because it’s part of Donald Trump’s efforts to become the 47th president of the United States. However, its similar name to the Vietnamese information deniers can’t be overlooked. It’s no coincidence.

Perhaps “Trump Farce 47” would be a better name, guys.

