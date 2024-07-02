What was Steve Bannon convicted of?

Trump loyalist and key figure in the rise of former President Donald Trump, Steve Bannon, reported to prison on July 1 to serve a four-month sentence following a congressional conviction. So what did he do? He ignored a congressional subpoena, something that’s pretty much guaranteed to elicit jail time – and it did.

Bannon reported to the low-security Federal Correctional Institution in Danbury, Connecticut (FCI Danbury). Because it’s Bannon, he arrived to a cadre of supporters and referred to himself as a “political prisoner,” adding that his supporters will spread his message while he’s away.

“I’m proud of going to prison today,” Bannon said. “I have not only no regrets, I’m proud of what I did.”

Blackwater founder Erik Prince warns the guards at Danbury prison that they better take good care of Steve Bannon and make sure nothing happens to him or they will be held accountable. pic.twitter.com/dGr7jJxqbk — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) July 1, 2024

Bannon stood in front of a large sign that said “Free Bannon” and smiled and laughed as both Blackwater founder Erik Prince and right-wing rabble-rouser Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene stood next to him.

Bannon was convicted of two misdemeanor counts of contempt of Congress in 2022 after refusing to testify or provide documents to the House of Representatives select committee investigating the insurrection on Jan. 6, following Trump’s election loss.

Bannon was the first person to be prosecuted for that particular offense since 1974, when former President Richard Nixon conspirator G. Gordon Liddy went to prison for his role in the Watergate scandal. He served more than four years for his crimes.

Bannon was Trump’s chief White House strategist in 2017 until the two men had a falling out of sorts, which has since been rectified.

“The conviction of Steve Bannon is a victory for the rule of law,” the committee said at the time. “Just as there must be accountability for all those responsible for the events of January 6th, anyone who obstructs our investigation into these matters should face consequences. No one is above the law.”

During his trial, Bannon’s lawyers said he was being targeted for political reasons and that the Democrats were working with prosecutors to bring him down. Prosecutors said Bannon needed to be held accountable for his blatant disregard of Congress’ authority.

The prosecution only called two witnesses during the trial. One was committee staffer Kristin Amerling. She said Bannon ignored the subpoena and didn’t ask for any extensions. Bannon said he was covered under Trump’s executive privilege, a defense the judge did not buy as viable.

Trump has gotten Bannon out of trouble before. In 2020, he was charged with defrauding donors over Trump’s promise to build a wall between the U.S. and Mexico. Trump pardoned him for that one.

