What would a second Donald Trump presidency look like?

The question many who oppose Donald Trump are asking is only four words long: what if he wins? The idea of Trump running again in 2024 after being ousted in late 2020 by President Joe Biden being a bit of a joke is now in the rearview.

Recommended Videos

He’s here, he wants what he feels what’s taken from him back, and it’s no laughing matter. Trump’s election is now even more of a reality than it was in early 2016, when George Clooney sounded off about how Trump would never be president. Trump may win again in November, and there’s a chance he’ll be more angry this time around.

A reference point for most of all said below is The Time Magazine piece titled How Far Trump Would Go by Eric Cortellessa, which centered around the multipile interviews at his Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Fla., shows some insight into what Trump vows to initiate if elected later this year.

We’re six months out from said election and Trump has a slim polling lead over Joe Biden. There is plenty to nitpick about the current administration, from the price of eggs to Israel and Palestine. Even those who voted for President Biden in Nov. 2020 have had their opinions swayed a bit.

Meanwhile, Trump’s base is riled up as he may be the first president to stand trial in a criminal case, something that motivates the MAGA crowd even more to get out and vote for him. It’s clear that even in swing states, Trump could coast his way into 1600 Pennsylvania Ave. for a second time. Once he’s there, his plans could become more authoritative than diplomatic.

Photo by Andrew Harnik/Getty Images

To go back to the Time piece, it was reported by Cortellessa, who spoke with many top advisors as well as the former commander and chief himself, that Trump’s list of policies he hopes to implement are a radical gear change for domestic politics.

If elected, Trump plans to build migrant detention centers and deploy U.S. Armed Forces to the border as well as further inland. He would allow red states to monitor a woman’s pregnancy and prosecute those who go against the abortion bans within the state the violation takes place in. Trump has plans to pardon all of his supporters who were accused of the Jan. 6th, 2021, attack on the Capitol building. He would fire anyone who opposed his belief that the 2020 election was stolen. Trump would also go against a rule that dates back to the founding fathers: he would fire a U.S. Attorney who did not carry out his own order to prosecute someone. This is something that breaks the rule of independent law enforcement.

Donald Trump is a showman so this could all be his act while on the campaign trail. We have seen him tweet outlandish stream-of-thought ideology on social media just to get his critics chatting about it for a day so he could shift focus onto something else. However, these ideas feel more like the villain from a dystopian science fiction film than it does the leader of the free world.

There is no denying that the majority of Democrat voters didn’t have their hearts set on Joe Biden. Many younger Democrats still see him as a member of the establishment and they oppose his handling of the trouble overseas. Biden never felt like a solid lock for two terms of “building back better.” Many believe he should have run as a one-term president to buy time for Democrats to have someone in place to square off against Trump in another round to take the presidency, but he didn’t.

Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

President Biden plans to continue his duty to this country if he’s re-elected. Even his own voters question his age, physical, and mental health; the same may need to be done for his opponent if we get four to eight years of Trump. Donald Trump will be 80 years old halfway through his first term if elected in November. Many who oppose Trump doubt his mental capacity now, but are his supporters going to say the same thing at some point?

Age aside, what’s scary is what America could be in store for over the next four years. Voters have a tough call to make — tougher than four years ago. Biden ran a campaign on empathy that combatted Trump’s bid for re-election. This time around, the former president is running on what feels like vengeance and carrying a heavy chip on his shoulder.

Election years are turning points for America, and if we thought four years ago was a scary time, well, this may be an uncertain time that could lead to disaster if we’re not careful going forward.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more