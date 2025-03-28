When is Elise Stefanik up for re-election?

Elise Stefanik is currently serving her fifth term as the representative for New York’s 21st District in the U.S. House of Representatives. She holds the position of House Republican Conference Chair, making her the top Republican from New York. She was first elected to Congress in 2014, becoming the youngest woman ever to do so.

Over the years, Stefanik has held several high leadership roles in the House, leading to the authority she commands over other Republicans. Stefanik’s election wins have been noted as historic, often winning by the largest margins of any Republican in the Northeast and receiving the most votes ever for a congressional candidate in the North Country.

According to Legistorm, in the 2020 election, she won with 57.91% of the votes against Democrat Tedra Lynne Cobb, who got 40.51%. In 2018, Stefanik also beat Cobb, earning 57% of the votes compared to Cobb’s 42% and another candidate, Lynn Kahn, who received 1%. The 2016 election saw her get 65.25% of the vote against Democrat William Mike Derrick’s 30.14% and Matthew J. Funiciello’s 4.57%. In her 2014 debut election, she won 53% of the votes against Democrat Aaron G. Woolf, who got 32.53%, and Funiciello, who received 10.60%.

Is Elise Stefanik still in Congress?

Elise Stefanik was reelected to the U.S. House of Representatives during the 2024 elections. Therefore, based on this information alone, her next planned re-election campaign will be in 2026 since those in Congress serve for two years. According to NBC News, she is still in this position because President Donald Trump withdrew her nomination for the U.N. ambassador position. This was to keep her in Congress, considering the slim Republican majority in the House.

Along with her current role in Congress and future re-election efforts, Stefanik has had various positions before her time in the House. According to House.gov, she worked for her family’s small business, Premium Plywood Products, and was part of President George W. Bush’s Domestic Policy Council and Chief of Staff’s office from 2006 to 2009. She also worked as the director for debate preparation for Paul Ryan during his vice presidential campaign in 2012 and as communications director for the Foreign Policy Initiative.

These roles help explain her political journey and current status as a top member of the Republican party. She has had many leadership roles in the House, along with her repeated election wins and participation in various political campaigns. She is a very notable figure within the Republican party and a huge supporter of Trump.

Since she’s such a supporter of Trump, her political career is closely tied to his. While she is not going to be the ambassador to the U.N., she still has a lot of roles within the government.

Her current committee roles include senior membership on the Armed Services Committee, the Committee on Education and the Workforce, the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, and the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Unless she has some form of push away from her role, it seems like she will remain in her position for the foreseeable future.

