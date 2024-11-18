Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
JD Vance
Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Category:
Politics
News

‘Where’s JD Vance?’: Donald Trump’s vice president mysteriously missing from a photo of dumb, dumber, and dumbest

It seems Vance is already on the outs.
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
|

Published: Nov 18, 2024 11:46 am

It seems JD Vance is already on the outs with Donald Trump, and the pair haven’t even taken their oaths of office yet.

Recommended Videos

Vance was always seen as an eyebrow-raising choice for the Trump ticket, but past the eyeliner, ceaseless jokes about couches, and his former status as a “never Trump guy,” Vance somehow managed to secure a position as this nation’s next vice president. He’ll be headed into the White House alongside the new Criminal-in-Chief in just a few short months, but he seems to be on the outside of Trump’s tight-knit inner circle.

This is anything but a typical presidential cabinet, and we’re already seeing just how strange the incoming administration is set to be. Trump’s incoming team thus far consists of a roadkill-eating, whale-beheading madman, a spineless maybe-predator who was openly investigated by a governmental ethics committee, and a petulant internet troll masquerading as a 53-year-old man. As the list of cabinet picks grows, so too does America’s anxiety, as we realize just how unhinged the incoming administration is set to be.

Somehow, JD Vance is among the more coherent members of Trump’s new team. He’s an idiot, to be sure, but he’s an idiot with his head on mostly straight, which is a major departure from the likes of Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Elon Musk, and Matt Gaetz. That clarity seems to biting the 40-year-old in the backside, unfortunately, as Trump increasingly distances himself from sane and crawls into bed with lunatics and certifiable psychos.

The growing distance between Vance and Trump was on full display in a recent snapshot of the 78-year-old president-elect on a plane, surrounded by his new favorite people. Melania Trump never truly had a spot on that list, so she’s predictably absent, but its Vance’s nonattendance that really sparked questions. In the image, Trump is accompanied by Elon Musk — the incoming First Lady of the United States — the favored Trump son (Donald Trump Jr.), Robert F. Kennedy Jr. — nominated to be secretary of health and human services — and Mike Johnson, the current Speaker of the House of Representatives. It’s a good portion of the team set to help Trump reshape this country into a horror-show, but Vance is nowhere to be seen.

To many, Vance’s absence points to a growing rift between he and Trump. People are already predicting an ouster of Mike Pence proportions soon after the team takes office, leaving Vance to wander aimlessly for four years as Daddy Trump brushes him aside to make way for far less stable minds.

Donald Trump is notorious for his lack of loyalty, and it seems Vance may be about to learn that lesson in real time. He, and the rest of the world, already watched as Trump’s own supporters — urged on by the man himself — called for Mike Pence to be hanged when he was still serving as VP. As Trump removes himself more and more from Vance — before they even take office, no less — it’s clear that he once again intends to turn his vice president into a patsy if things turn sideways.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Author
Image of Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila Bonfiglio
Nahila carefully obsesses over all things geekdom and gaming, bringing her embarrassingly expansive expertise to the team at We Got This Covered. She is a Staff Writer and occasional Editor with a focus on comics, video games, and most importantly 'Lord of the Rings,' putting her Bachelors from the University of Texas at Austin to good use. Her work has been featured alongside the greats at NPR, the Daily Dot, and Nautilus Magazine.