Who is replacing Joe Biden as next Democrat candidate in 2024 U.S. presidential election race?

After passionately promising and convincing the masses for months that he would not bow to the pressure and asking everyone to not believe the rumors, President Joe Biden has done what MAGAs had been demanding him to do – step down from the November presidential elections just four months before they begin.

For everyone who has been fighting the Trump supporters on his behalf and reasoning how Biden’s age and diminished cognitive abilities are not going to hinder his work as America’s president for a second term, this decision has been a big shock and is being seen as a major betrayal to those who had laughed in the face of MAGA members spreading this reality as a rumor last week.

But apart from disappointing more than half the population of America and bending under criticism of celebrities – who wanted America to vote blue but after Biden was out of the race – he has left the Democrats in a fix mere months before the elections are held. Or has he?

My fellow Democrats, I have decided not to accept the nomination and to focus all my energies on my duties as President for the remainder of my term. My very first decision as the party nominee in 2020 was to pick Kamala Harris as my Vice President. And it’s been the best… pic.twitter.com/x8DnvuImJV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) July 21, 2024

Yes, Biden has endorsed Vice-President Kamala Harris to be the Democrat’s candidate in the upcoming election. But there are too many ifs and buts circulating what he has done -kicked a storm around the entire 2024 election.

It remains to be seen if the Democrats would even agree to make Harris their replacement after Biden bowed out. And she is the likely and most sensible candidate in this scenario as the whole campaign till now, stretching for months, has been promoting Biden. Making someone else the face of the party in November and hoping to spike up their presidential potential in the next four months is a task even Trump’s guerilla manipulation techniques would say no to.

At least, Harris has been a big part of this campaign and shared the stage with Biden, speaking her thoughts on the promises the two made together to the people of this country. Thankfully, the initial wave, though immensely disappointed with Biden’s decision to leave the election race, are in favor of Kamala taking over.

Kamala Harris is the 47th President of the United States.



Calling it now. pic.twitter.com/Ft3oJBE31f — Aes🇺🇸 (@AesPolitics1) July 21, 2024

Now, it is on the Democrats to decide if they want to move forward with Biden’s choice or pick a new face to represent their party when November comes knocking.

