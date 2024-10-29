Why did Abby Phillip kick a guest off her show? That awful ‘beeper’ comment, explained

CNN NewsNight host Abby Phillip completed a first for the late-night news program – ejecting a guest in the middle of the show due to racist and inflammatory comments, having been kicked off the show during a commercial break.

In a discussion of Donald Trump’s recent rally at Madison Square Garden in New York City – in particular, comedian Tony Hinchcliffe’s offensive remarks in which he referred to Puerto Rico as a “floating island of garbage” – tensions between conservative writer Ryan Girdusky and Muslim journalist Mehdi Hasan.

Girdusky, who offered a defense of Hinchliffe’s jokes at the rally, faced off with Hasan regarding accusations of nazism, racism, and antisemitism.

“If you don’t want to be called Nazis, stop doing, stop saying-” Hasan said before being interrupted, likely referring to fascist rhetoric and language. Girdusky fired back by saying Hasan had been accused of antisemitism more than anyone else at the table, in regard to the show’s panelists.

Girdusky was referring to Hasan’s support of Palestinian self-determination and a ceasefire in Gaza in the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict, a viewpoint that is often accused of antisemitism by pro-Israel critics.

“I am in support of the Palestinians, so I am used to it,” Hasan said.

Girdusky’s response resulted in his expulsion from the show. “Well I hope your beeper doesn’t go off,” Girdusky retorted, referring to the recent attacks in Lebanon involving exploding pagers, injuring over 2,300, and killing 12 — including an 11-year-old boy, and a nine-year-old girl.

“Did your guest just say I should be killed on live TV?” an angered Hasan asked host Phillip.

Girdusky’s comments immediately halted the debate, with the fellow panelists stopping in their tracks to express their disgust, with Phillips calling the jibe “completely out of order.” The conservative commentator offered a half-hearted apology, but Phillips was quick to call him out on it.

“Don’t say ‘…then I apologize’,” the host told Girdusky, before being cut off by the panel-wide arguments. Girdusky then claimed he thought Hasan said “Hamas” and not “Palestinians,” but no one was buying it.

Phillip: I want to apologize to Mehdi Hasan for what was said at this table. It was completely unacceptable when we get this discussion started, you'll see that Ryan is not at the table… I want to apologize to the viewers at home pic.twitter.com/wyPaStHUex — Acyn (@Acyn) October 29, 2024

By the time the NewsNight finished its next commercial break, Girdusky as nowhere to be seen.

“I want to apologize to Mehdi Hasan for what was said at this table. It was completely unacceptable. When we get this discussion started, you’ll see that Ryan is not at the table,” Phillips said in an address to the audience upon the show’s return.

“There is a line that was crossed there, and it’s not acceptable to me. It’s not acceptable to us at this network. We want discussion. We want people who disagree with each other to talk to each other.”

The CNN network later issued a statement, declaring that there is “zero room for racism or bigotry at CNN or on our air,” and that Girdusky “will not be welcomed back at our network,” with a seemingly permanent ban in place.

Girdusky, on the other hand, seemed to backpedal his apology. “You can stay on CNN if you falsely call every Republican a Nazi and have taken money from Qatar-funded media,” Girdusky wrote on X (formerly Twitter). “Apparently you can’t go on CNN if you make a joke. I’m glad America gets to see what CNN stands for.”

