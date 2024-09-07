Why did Judge Juan Merchan delay Donald Trump’s hush money sentencing until after the 2024 election?

Donald Trump’s hush money trial had a surprising development as Judge Juan Merchan decided to postpone his sentencing.

Recommended Videos

For those needing a memory refresher, the case stems from allegations that Trump falsified business records to conceal a $130,000 payment made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 election. This payment was made to prevent Daniels from publicly discussing a sexual encounter with Trump. The former president has consistently denied these allegations, but a jury found him guilty on 34 counts of falsifying business records in May 2024. However, being declared guilty is only part of the process, as Judge Merchan is supposed to pass his sentence and define a punishment equivalent to Trump’s crimes.

While Trump’s trial revolves around crimes committed in 2016, the legal battle became inexorably intertwined with this year’s electoral clash as the GOP candidate is facing Kamala Harris in the urns for the position of President. As expected, Judge Merchan has been dragged into the political upheaval, facing pressure from both sides of the aisle and scrutiny from the media and public alike. Unfortunately, instead of following the law and sentencing a convicted criminal, Judge Merchan has decided to wash his hands.

Judge Juan Merchan’s controversial decision

One step up, two steps back.

But here's one consequence of this development:



Once Trump is no longer a candidate for office AND has lost the election, it will make it a million times easier for Judge Merchan to sentence him to prison.



We fight on, friends. pic.twitter.com/Gaw8kIHmKB — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 6, 2024

On Friday, Sept. 6, Judge Juan Merchan decided to delay Donald Trump’s sentencing in the hush money case until after the 2024 presidential election. Initially scheduled for Sept. 18, 2024, the sentencing has now been pushed back to November 26, 2024, a full three weeks after Americans head to the polls.

This decision comes in the wake of Trump’s legal team requesting a postponement, arguing that a pre-election sentencing could unfairly influence voters’ perceptions and potentially impact the election’s outcome. In his four-page order, Judge Merchan acknowledged the unique nature of the case, stating, “This matter alone, a unique in this’s history.” He emphasized that if sentencing were to occur, it should be “entirely focused on the verdict of the jury” and free from any distractions. In other words, Trump’s legal team doesn’t want voters to be reminded he is a convicted criminal, and the Judge overseeing the case has agreed to help minimize the Orange Man’s conviction.

Several factors have influenced Judge Merchan’s decision. Firstly, he expressed concerns about the current complexities that could complicate the requirements for a sentencing hearing. Secondly, a recent Supreme Court ruling on presidential immunity has added a new layer of complexity to the case. Trump’s lawyers have cited this ruling in their efforts to overturn the guilty verdicts, arguing that it could have implications for the hush money case – it shouldn’t, as falsifying documents to hide a sexual affair doesn’t fall under the usual responsibilities of a President.

Judge Merchan’s ruling was also influenced by the Manhattan District Attorney’s office, led by Alvin Bragg, which did not contest Trump’s request for a delay. The judge interpreted this lack of opposition as a tacit endorsement of the motion.

This delay means that voters will head to the polls without knowing the potential consequences Trump might face if he’s elected president while also being sentenced in this case. This scenario underscores the unprecedented nature of Trump’s conviction as Judge Merchan didn’t just rob the Supreme Court of making a biased decision in the case before the election but also ensured that in the scenario where the former POTUS loses the election and thus stops being the GOP nominee, sentencing him to prison for his crimes would be a piece of cake for the judge. It proves that the law is not blind. It has its eyes wide open not to be a nuisance to the wealthy and powerful.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy