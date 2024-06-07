You know things are bad for Donald Trump when even Kohl’s won’t sponsor him

Ahead of the upcoming presidential election — which will surely prove to be one of the most important in U.S. history — retail giant Kohl’s has announced that the company won’t sponsor Donald Trump in the Republican National Convention. Now that news, in Trump’s words, is “bigly.”

More specifically, the Milwaukee-based retail store will not sponsor Trump when the convention is held in the state of Wisconsin this July. According to CNBC, a spokeswoman for Kohl’s heavily insisted that the “company is not a political organization nor donor and is not sponsoring nor engaging in any specific RNC events.” So, despite an expected 50,000 people attending the event this summer, where Trump will undoubtedly accept the party’s nomination, it looks as though Trump will have to search elsewhere for his sponsors.

Scoop: Wisconsin based department store giant Kohl's is opting out of sponsoring Donald Trump's Republican National Convention.



They become a major company in the state to announce they won't sponsor the event. https://t.co/mZENer9OA3 — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) June 6, 2024

While this news might appear shocking, seeing as Trump initially won Wisconsin back in 2016, he also lost the state during the 2020 election, so it’s now apparent that its voters can be persuaded to swing either way. And considering how crucial winning the state is in the larger landscape of voting, it’s clear why the Orange Thanos Variant might have been depending on the chain’s endorsement.

Taking a step back to analyze, this news is even less shocking when you understand that Kohl’s hasn’t actually funded either a Democratic or Republican convention in over a decade — and it now appears as though its political position (or lack thereof) won’t soon be changing. And with the department chain struggling to keep its doors open as of late, it makes sense why the company would turn its attention to saving itself instead of tossing dead presidents in the direction of Trump.

