‘You went to High School?’: Marjorie Taylor Greene guns for the unthinkable after Colt Gray’s mass shooting leaves 2 students and 2 teachers dead

What can we say about Georgia Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene that hasn’t been bandied about the internet for years? She’s dumb? Been there done that, yet she still manages to top herself time after time, an impressive feat considering the number of times she’s demonstrated a constant level of thick-headedness that would make a Sequoia jealous.

Recommended Videos

Her latest missive? It is (of course) about guns, in the wake of the worst school shooting in Georgia history.

Earlier this week, a 14-year-old boy named Colt Gray opened fire with an AR-15 assault rifle at Apalachee High School and killed two teachers and two students. Nine more people were sent to the hospital with non-fatal injuries. The boy is being tried as an adult and his father, Colin Gray, 54, was also arrested on charges of manslaughter and murder.

Greene’s contribution to the conversation? Blame Joe Biden for some reason. Oh, and vomit out the Republican talking point that we need “more good guys with guns” to protect children from school shootings.

In an appearance on the totally objective One America News Network’s Real America, she said that she was “sixteen years old” when then-Senator Biden “made schools gun-free zones.”

“And at my own school, September sixth of that year, I’ll never forget it, one of my fellow students brought three guns to school and our school went on lockdown. And it was because no one there was able to defend us from a student bringing guns into school and into his classroom.”

These children, she said, need to be protected “the same way we protect gold and precious jewels, the same way we protect a lot of money. And that’s good guys with guns.” We need to “spend America’s hard-earned tax dollars to protect our kids.”

Of course, she got roasted for her comments, with one incredible comment taking the biggest shot at her of all.

You went to High School? — The World View (@thenewsscreener) September 5, 2024

“I’m guessing she never attended class,” another commenter said. It doesn’t stop there. The memes came out to play fairly quickly as well:

„When I was in Highschool“ 🤣…Was probably more of a tree nursery pic.twitter.com/gCgPG3S4rk — Stray Cat (@Thinking_O_Loud) September 5, 2024

Believing that Greene ever set foot in a school is difficult seeing how her eagerness to make shocking statements and point accusatory fingers trumps the importance of fact-checking her baseless claims. Even if we overlook her unverified story of facing a school shooting as a teenager, what about her desperation to blame Joe Biden blinding her to the facts that a) he didn’t write the Gun-Free School Zones Act and only supported it when Senator Herb Kohl did and b) the need of gun-free zones for public safety?

Remember, she is up for reelection this year. Do with that information what you will.

We Got This Covered is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy