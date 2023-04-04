You won’t see any TV cameras broadcasting Donald Trump’s arraignment

Don’t expect to see cameras inside the courtroom this Tuesday as it has been announced that news outlets won’t be allowed to broadcast Donald Trump‘s arraignment.

CNN reported that New York Supreme Court Judge Juan Merchan rejected requests made by several media organizations to broadcast the proceedings, claiming that this historic hearing can’t be disrupted due to its significance. However, five still photographers will be allowed to take photos of the indicted former president and the courtroom before the hearings begin.

“That this indictment involves a matter of monumental significance cannot possibly be disputed. Never in the history of the United States has a sitting or past President been indicted on criminal charges. Mr. Trump’s arraignment has generated unparalleled public interest and media attention. The populace rightly hungers for the most accurate and current information available. To suggest otherwise would be disingenuous.”

What’s also important to note is that Trump’s lawyers urged the judge last Monday to reject the media’s request to allow cameras in the courtroom. The media argued that cameras need to be allowed in the courtroom and claimed that the need to broadcast proceedings as large as this “cannot be overstated.”

“The gravity of this proceeding … and, consequently, the need for the broadest possible public access, cannot be overstated.”

Trump became the first former president to be indicted due to allegations that he sent hush money to adult star Stormy Daniels during the 2016 election. As of writing, Trump’s charges are currently still sealed, and it’s more likely to be revealed during the court hearing.

In preparation for Trump’s return to the courthouse, the New York Police Department has increased security and crowd control measures due to the wave of media and protesters who will be present on the day.