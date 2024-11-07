The 2024 election is barely in the rearview mirror, but some unpredictable consequences have already sent ripples through social media. Pollsters pinpointed the female/male divide over the election, but that gender gap is only set to grow in the coming years. The Trumpian rhetoric that quietly coaxed millions of young men into the Republican party is not-so-quietly filtering out to the general public, and women appear to be a primary target.

We’ve not yet made it to a Donald Trump presidency, but his worst supporters are more than happy to start saying the quiet part out loud. Petulant podcaster and fulltime loser Nick Fuentes has already started banging the drum of sexism, and there are plenty more young men more than willing to dance to the beat.

A video that commenters thought was, “extreme satire” at first glance began making the rounds in the hours after Trump’s victory, and it’s a sobering watch. Alt-right podcaster Nick J. Fuentes spends more than a minute cajoling women – not over the election loss – but over the loss of their bodily autonomy.

“Hey b***h, we control your bodies,” he gleefully says, panning over an election crowd. “Guess what, guys win again. Men win again, and yes, we control your body.” It’s almost comical how vindictively delighted he is as he continues, “Hi, I’m your Republican Congressman. It’s your body, my choice.”

Like a child, he screams “there will never be a female president” multiple times before proudly proclaiming, “Glass ceiling, dude, it’s a ceiling made of f***ing bricks.” The clip ends with him smugly asserting, “we will keep you down forever. You will never control your own bodies. Your body, our choice.”

The vitriolic words Fuentes so freely let spill from his soulless lips were quickly derided by both the left and the right, but it’s a sobering look into the minds of the young men who subscribe to his channel and others like him. White men overwhelmingly preferred Trump, and young white men were some of his greatest supporters. But it’s the teenagers too young to vote who seem to back the ideology the hardest.

Multiple teachers have shared stories of their high school aged boy students deriding the girls, repeating the same toxic commentary that Fuentes so preached so freely. And the comment section of multiple social media sites are awash with variations of “have fun losing your rights.” Even if it’s nothing new for most of us navigating the internet, it’s demoralizing and downright exhausting. These girls are actual children, and somewhere along the line, they should have been taught by parents, teachers, religious leaders, and trusted adults of both sexes that having two X chromosomes does not make you less-than, or deserving of oppression.

And it’s not relegated to just the United States. Women in other countries are noticing how emboldened the trolls have become. Across social media, women have been inundated with toxic comments. Now, any gal on the internet is familiar with the misogynistic “jokes” demanding they “get back in the kitchen,” or “go make sandwiches,” but they seem to be emboldened.

Australian podcaster and television host, Abbie Chatfield noticed it in her own comments less than 24 hours after the election. She used her platform to voice her fear that the fallout from this election will affect women everywhere – and to share that women who feel this aren’t alone.



Trump hasn’t even assumed office yet, but his politics have already started a tidal wave. As red pilled and disaffected men feel emboldened to treat women like second class citizens, women are taking a stand however they can. South Korean women have already found a way to stick it to the patriarchy through the 4B movement, and American women are more than happy to follow their lead. Vile men like Nick Fuentes can have their moment of cruel delight, but that red pill will stick in their throats when dating remains just as elusive as their empathy.

