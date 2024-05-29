All High Noon vodka and soda flavors, ranked worst to best

Move over White Claw, there’s a new hard seltzer in town. Easy to recognize with its yellow gold circle, High Noon is one of the fastest growing beverages in an already crowded market. So which vodka soda flavors are the best? Let’s rank them out!

16. Plum

What can be said about plum? Who wants plum flavored anything? Does anyone know what a plum tastes like? What’s weird about this one is you barely taste any flavor at all. Leave this on the counter, there are so many better flavors.

15. Guava

Guava is more of a tropical flavor than a stateside one, but this one nails the taste. It almost tastes like real guava juice, thicker consistency and all. If you like guava, you’re going to be in heaven.

14. Pineapple

Pineapple! One thing that’s pretty astonishing about High Noon is the company’s ability to capture the scent of a fruit. It’s really quite remarkable. It’s a flavor that’s worth trying, but it’s doubtful it’ll be in your regular repertoire.

13. Pear

Ah, pear. The one that no one ever really asks for, but seems to find its way into every flavor combination. It’s mostly middle-of-the-road when it comes to flavor. It’s sweet, but there’s not much else going on. Kind of meh.

12. Mango

The thing about mango is, if you like the flavor of mango, you’re going to like this drink. It delivers the exact flavor you think it does, and that by itself is a sort of miracle.

11. Lemon

Lemon is a pretty straightforward flavor. It’s not necessarily sweet, but it does offer a good bit of refreshing citrus bite. It is roughly equivalent to squeezing a lemon into some sparkling water, with the added bonus of vodka. What’s not to love?

10. Cranberry

Who doesn’t love a little cranberry? You know they had to nail this one, because vodka and cranberry is a combination as old as time. This one tastes like Fall, and bites like a pinch of pepper. It’s tart, but not too much. Throw on a scarf and scarf one down.

9. Kiwi

I know what you’re thinking. Kiwi?! There’s no way that’s going to be good. Do you enjoy the flavor of kiwi? Then this one has everything you’re looking for. Hate it? Then it’s easier if you just move on.

8. Raspberry

Every iteration of hard seltzer has to have a raspberry flavor, so they really can be hit or miss. Just like actual raspberries, this one is not too sweet. It does have one of those flavors that seem to hang around long after a swallow, so be prepared for that.

7. Peach

Peach is a sleeper. It nails the scent and leans more toward the watermelon side of flavors, in that it smells a lot like peach candy. Look, it’s a hard seltzer. You want flavor. If you didn’t, you would just make a vodka soda on its own.

6. Passionfruit

Looking for a High Noon that’s more laid back? Are you a fan of La Croix? If you answered yes to one or both of those questions this one is for you. An easier-drinking hard seltzer is hard to find.

5. Grapefruit

Grapefruit flavor can be pretty hit or miss, but this one is a home run. It probably has the best combination of sweet, bite and bitter of any High Noon, and if you’re a stickler for that kind of thing this is going to make you very happy.

4. Lime

Lime is always going to be a classic, so it feels like High Noon put enough love and care into this one to make it top notch. Lime can easily go wrong, but this one goes just right. The perfect way to do hard seltzer.

3. Tangerine

Have we found the perfect summer sipper? Maybe! This citrus-flavored beauty leaves the candy behind for an authentic refreshing, citrus-y sweet flavor. Hard to go wrong with this one.

2. Black Cherry

Black Cherry just sounds like it’s going to be good, and it absolutely is. It’s probably the easiest crowd pleasing beverage out there. It has that perfect hit of tart and sweet that just makes it palatable for any occasion.

1. Watermelon

Probably a controversial choice for the top spot, Watermelon is a nostalgic sip to a candy-coated past. Look, you’re getting High Noon because you love the flavor. This is the best of the bunch.

